Nespresso Canada Donates $100,000 to Tree Canada

A Contribution to Plant Thousands of Trees in Ontario in 2022

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - As part of the celebrations surrounding its Gifts of the Forest holiday campaign, Nespresso Canada is pleased to announce a $100,000 donation to Tree Canada to support its National Greening Program, which seeks to regreen areas in need of reforestation or afforestation and thereby contributes to cleaner air and waterways. 20,000 trees will be planted with the help of Nespresso Canada's donation, thousands of which in Ontario, as well as in Quebec and British Columbia.

More specifically, tree planting will be conducted on Wolfe Island, Ontario, in the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority along the St. Lawrence River. These new stands of trees will provide habitat and shade for wildlife, reduce soil erosion, prevent flooding, and expand the overall forest cover on the island.

Concrete Actions Within Targeted Initiatives

For almost 20 years, Nespresso has committed to protecting nature through agroforestry projects that support the ecosystems upon which its coffee plantations rely. Constantly seeking to step beyond coffee farming to support the communities in which it operates, the partnership between Nespresso Canada and Tree Canada is in addition to the company's current commitments to sustainable development.

"Forest conservation plays an important role in Nespresso's vision of sustainability. The Gifts of the Forest inspired holiday campaign seeks to shed light on concrete ways to help protecting our planet. Indeed, at the global level, Nespresso contributes to protecting 10 million trees in the Amazon Forest, in Columbia's La Pedrera region. We also wanted to have a positive impact on our local ecosystems by associating with a Canadian organization dedicated to planting and maintaining trees," emphasized Julie Pomerleau, Marketing and Corporate Communications Vice-President.

Tree Canada, an organization dedicated to planting trees throughout the country, is also delighted by this new collaboration with Nespresso. "Tree Canada is thrilled to be able to count on Nespresso's support and share its desire to contribute to protecting our planet by planting trees and allowing several communities to benefit from these greening initiatives," stated Danielle St-Aubin, CEO of Tree Canada. "Planting trees is a practical and economical solution for protecting our planet while refreshing and beautifying it in a simple and natural way. We salute Nespresso Canada for its commitment to the environment and its support to enhance our green spaces."

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Through their programs, research and engagement efforts, they have helped restore tree cover in areas hit by natural disasters, guided communities in managing their urban forests, supported over 700 schoolyard greening projects and organized urban forest conferences. To date, with community partners and sponsors, Tree Canada has planted more than 83 million trees. For more information: www.treecanada.ca

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 120,000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 82 countries and has over 13'900 employees. In 2020, it operated a global retail network of 816 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com .

The World's Most Sustainable Coffee Company

Sustainable development is deeply engrained in Nespresso's DNA. Recently named the "Most Sustainable Company in the Coffee Processing Industry 2021" by World Finance magazine, the company has been able to demonstrate its tangible sustainable development progress with the publication of the results of The Positive Cup, Nespresso's 2014-2020 sustainability strategy.

