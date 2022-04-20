Nescafé® Introduces New Sweet & Creamy Iced Original: Canada's First All-In-One Iced Coffee Sachet to Help Refresh - and Cool - Your Busy Life

Portable and instant, new unique format stirs up a delicious and convenient way to recharge at home, or on-the-go!

NORTH YORK, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Iced coffee lovers rejoice! For the 25% of Canadian coffee connoisseurs who prefer their java on the rocks1, Nescafé has you covered. Introducing new Nescafé Sweet & Creamy Iced Original, the first all-in-one iced coffee sachet available in Canada, in a convenient format allows you to recharge in an instant at home, or on-the-go, without sacrificing taste. Nescafé Sweet & Creamy Iced Original is now available at grocery stores across the country in the coffee aisle (MSRP $7.49/box of 16 sachets).

A Cool Way to Refresh Your Busy Life in an Instant

As we navigate towards a new normal this summer, busy routines are returning, and the convenient format of Nescafé Sweet & Creamy Iced Original takes one minute to make, and offers the perfect taste, every time. Each sachet combines rich coffee with the creamer and sugar needed for the perfect cup, so all you need to do is pour one out into your favourite glass, mug or tumbler, fill to the top with cold water and give it a stir!

Each box comes with 16 sachets, to enjoy iced coffee in an instant, letting you just skip to the good part. Tote your sachets with you for ease of access to quick, tasty, iced coffee during your workday or the return of in-person lectures.

"For the Canadians who turn to iced coffee daily as a beverage of choice, accessibility to a convenient, easy solution that also tastes delicious has been an untapped need, until now," says Carm DaSilva, Marketing Vice President of Nestlé Coffee Canada. "Our previous success with formulating café–calibre all-in-one coffee solutions has paved the way for the development of new Nescafé Sweet & Creamy Iced Original and we are excited to provide this tasty all-in-one drink to Canadians to support their busy day in a refreshing way."

Savour the Difference of Responsibly Sourced Beans with Sweet & Creamy

No matter if you reach for a steaming cup of joe or a refreshing iced coffee beverage throughout your day, savour the difference of responsibly sourced beans. Every box of Sweet & Creamy respects the farmers who cultivate coffee beans and the earth that grows them. Nescafé respects the planet and as such is working to make all of its coffee production more sustainable, including connecting with community farmers internationally to ensure that all its coffee beans are grown respectfully. Since 2010, The NESCAFÉ Plan has supported farmers in these communities through education of essential skills, while continuing to deliver the quality product in your cup.

To learn more about Nescafé's range of Sweet & Creamy Coffee, please visit: https://www.madewithnestle.ca/nescaf%C3%A9/coffee/sweet-creamy

About Nestlé® Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including LEAN CUISINE®, NESQUIK®, NESTLÉ GOOD START®, HÄAGEN-DAZS®, KIT KAT®, NESCAFÉ®, NESTLÉ PURE LIFE® and NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK®. Its 4,500+ employees in locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. In 2016, Nestlé celebrated its 150-year anniversary, and has been present in Canada since 1887. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca.

All trademarks are owned by Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland and used under license. ©2022 Nestlé

