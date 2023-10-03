HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - With immense pride, NERVA Energy is pleased to announce it placed No. 33 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. NERVA earned its spot with three-year growth of 1239%.

NERVA Energy Group Inc. Ranks #33 on Canada's Fastest Growing Companies List - Emerges as the Foremost Pioneer in Energy Conservation (CNW Group/Nerva Energy Group Inc.)

While making it to Canada's Top 50 Growing Companies is noteworthy in itself, our inclusion reaffirms our leadership as Canada's premier energy conservation specialist.

This recognition goes beyond mere numbers. It stands testament to our unwavering commitment, innovation, and the cohesive efforts of our passionate team. We've consistently strived to set new standards in energy conservation, and this accolade shines a spotlight on our achievements.

"Our inclusion in this prestigious list is both humbling and invigorating. More significantly, being ranked as the paramount growth leader in energy conservation underscores our unwavering commitment to this crucial sector of Canada's economy." says Rob Hallewick, CEO of NERVA Energy Group Inc.

Highlights from our journey:

Landmark Projects: NERVA has a distinguished track record, having executed hundreds of energy conservation projects. Among these, our collaboration with Drewlo Holdings to complete North America's largest Multi-Residential Smart Building Conversion stands out, projected to achieve 18% ROI and approximately 30% reduction in GHG across their portfolio.

Industry Recognition: In a pioneering collaboration with Collecdev, NERVA ventured into new construction terrains to validate the benefits of airtightness in multi-residential settings. Rigorous Measurement and Verification processes, overseen by subject matter experts and further endorsed by the University of Toronto, paved the path for our recognition with the esteemed 2023 Visionary Award by CaGBC.

Making Schools Greener - A CLEAN 50 Achievement: NERVA Energy proudly holds a CLEAN 50 Award for our Cleaner Air for Schools Program, covering 65 million sq. ft. and reducing schools' GHG emissions by an average of 25%.

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty,"says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges.

"Mr. Hallewick added, "Our soaring growth, mirrored in this ranking, is a direct result of our team's passion, our customer's trust, and our continuous pursuit of excellence. This is not just our achievement but a shared success."

As we relish this acknowledgment, we remain steadfast in our resolve. The future beckons with more challenges, and we are geared to respond with even more innovative solutions, ensuring our trajectory in energy conservation continues to inspire and make tangible differences.

To all who have been a part of our journey, be it as employees, clients, or partners - a heartfelt Thank You! Your trust fuels our mission.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About NERVA Energy

NERVA Energy is a distinguished multidisciplinary engineering firm, renowned for its cutting-edge energy performance solutions. With an elite team composed of seasoned energy engineers, M&E engineers, and seasoned in-house mechanical technicians, NERVA is steadfast in its commitment to delivering turn-key solutions. These solutions not only amplify building energy efficiency but are also backed by a steadfast financial performance guarantee.

www.nervaenergy.com

SOURCE Nerva Energy Group Inc.

For further information: [email protected]