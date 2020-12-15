Nerium Biotechnology Announces Resignation of Director

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Nerium Biotechnology Inc. ("Nerium" or the "Company") announces that Dan Amadori has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company effective December 11, 2020.

Mr. Amadori has served as a member of the Board since January 1, 2018 in the capacity of Chair of the Audit Committee. He has resigned so as to devote more time to other personal and business matters.

About Nerium Biotechnology, Inc.

Nerium Biotechnology, Inc. is a biotechnology company involved in the research, product development, manufacture and marketing of Nerium oleander-based products. The Company's shares are not listed on any stock exchange or quotation system.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, expectations, events or performances are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historic facts, but rather on current expectations regarding future events. They are based on information available to management and/or assumptions management believes are reasonable. Many factors could cause future events and outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements. More information about the Company is available in its disclosure documents, all of which are available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

SOURCE Nerium Biotechnology, Inc.

For further information: Joseph B. Nester, Executive Vice-President, Phone: 210-822-7908 (ext. 101), Email: [email protected]