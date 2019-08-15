Neptune Announces the Election of its Directors and Voting Results

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), announces the voting results for the matters listed in its management proxy circular dated July 16, 2019 held at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders in Montreal, Canada on August 14, 2019 (the "AGM").

Election of Directors . According to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of Neptune for the ensuing year.

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld John M. Moretz 25,621,016 99.28% 185,769 0.72% Michael Cammarata 25,624,524 99.29% 182,261 0.71% Ronald Denis 24,998,620 96.87% 808,165 3.13% Hélène F. Fortin 25,023,212 96.96% 783,573 3.04% Richard Schottenfeld 25,687,211 99.54% 119,574 0.46% Philippe Trudeau 25,634,474 99.33% 172,311 0.67%

Appointment of Auditors . According to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, KPMG LLP were appointed as the Corporation's auditors for the ensuing fiscal year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

KPMG LLP Votes in Favor % In Favor Votes

Withheld % Withheld 60,010,428 99.52% 286,464 0.48%

Approval of Amended Stock Option Plan and Equity Incentive Plan, and Related Matters . According to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, a majority of disinterested shareholders[1] approved the Corporation's amended stock option plan and equity incentive plan, and approved the grant of options to purchase common shares of the Corporation to Michael Cammarata.

Stock Option Plan and

Equity Incentive Plan

Amendments and

Related Matters Votes in Favor % In Favor Votes

Against % Against 23,942,856 92.78% 1,863,928 7.22%

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. Neptune's wholly owned subsidiary, 9354-7537 Québec Inc., is licensed by Health Canada to process cannabis at its 50,000-square-foot facility located in Sherbooke, Quebec. With the recent acquisition of SugarLeaf, the Company now has a U.S.-based hemp extract supply chain supported by a 24,000 square-foot facility located in North Carolina. Neptune and SugarLeaf combined bring decades of experience in the natural products sector to the legal cannabis and hemp industry. Leveraging its scientific and technological expertise, The Company as a whole focuses on the development of value-added and differentiated products for the Canadian, U.S. and global cannabis and hemp markets. Neptune's activities also include the development and commercialization of turnkey nutrition solutions and patented ingredients such as MaxSimil®, and of a variety of marine and seed oils. Its head office is located in Laval, Quebec.

_________________________________ 1 Excluding the votes of insiders to whom stock options or entitlements may be granted under the stock option plan, or the equity incentive plan, and their associates, representing a total of 6,520,518 votes.

