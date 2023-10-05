NEOVIGIE expands to North America

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Following its success in France, NEOVIGIE opened a subsidiary in Montreal in June to conquer the North American market, encompassing nearly 30 million lone workers. By equipping them with their Lone Worker Alert Device, the firm offers companies an excellent solution to ensure the safety of their isolated workers at all times.

A new step in the company's development

The CSR company NEOVIGIE is dedicated to the protection of lone workers and venturing into new international markets. Six years after its establishment, NEOVIGIE Inc opened a subsidiary in Montreal, in June 2023.

NEOVIGIE's teams, present at CES Las Vegas 2023, met a large number of North American companies. They displayed a keen interest in NEVOGIE's alert solution, reinforcing the strategic choice to invest in this market.

There are nearly 30 million* lone workers in North America. However, only 5% of them are equipped with alert devices. It is therefore urgent to address this gap by offering an effective and user-friendly solution for protecting lone workers.

North American legislation

Employers are responsible for the health and safety of their employees. Thus, they must consistently ensure the implementation of necessary measures to preserve their physical and mental health. Nevertheless, Canada and the United States have different regulations regarding lone work. However, it is recommended for companies to conduct risk assessments and train employees on various identified risks. Employers must then equip lone workers based on identified hazards, including devices that ensure continuous communication with the employees concerned. Alert devices like those offered by NEOVIGIE are highly requested in North America and allows employers to comply with the current legislation and regulation in force.

In case of non-compliance with these different regulations, employers risk fines, prison sentences, and a reduction of the productivity of their workers.

About NEOVIGIE

Founded in 2017, NEOVIGIE protects lone workers. The firm offers a mobile application that detects accidents and assaults in real-time using the sensors of the mobile phone.

The NEOVIGIE's Lone Worker Alert Device allows employers to ensure the safety of their employees in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements. Through advanced technologies, NEOVIGIE enables employers quickly react in dangerous situations.

* Berginsight Report on lone worker safety solutions

For further information: Please call Leonie Labit (Sales Engineer North America) at +1 514 424 4527, or email [email protected].