NeoRhythm Wellness Wearable Offers Brain-to-Whole-Body Stimulation

PEMF has been FDA-approved and used regularly by doctors worldwide for decades. What is new is the ability to harness the same therapeutic technology in a wellness wearable device that can be used at home. The human brain produces wave patterns that affect our mood and how we feel, making us energetic, sleepy, meditative, or even relieving pain. But the brain is suggestive—it responds to external stimuli, such as the soothing rhythm of a moving train which can lull us to sleep because that rhythm mirrors Theta wave patterns that our brain will imitate, easing us to rest. NeoRhythm allows users to select their preferred state of mind and harmlessly encourage their own brains to follow their lead.

From Brain to Whole Body Stimulation. Unique gift.

NeoRhythm is made by MDCN Technologies Inc., a company with offices in the EU and the US. It has now updated its 11,000 devices on the market with completely new, expanded features. Not only are the frequencies fine-tuned down to the twentieth decimal place, but new protocols allow users not only to focus on the brain but also on the body. New programs improve body functions, promote regeneration of muscle, help athletes recover after workouts and even help the elderly recover from daily exertions.

The next chapter for NeoRhythm will be new research projects into the field of sleep, where NeoRhythm already has a setting that has helped thousands fall asleep more quickly and sleep more soundly. But the team behind NeoRhythm is constantly focused on improving the experience for their users, harnessing the mind as the reins to guide the body.

Video

Press Kit

Website

Indiegogo page

Related Links

https://omnipemf.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1360877/MDCN_Technologies_Inc_Device.jpg

SOURCE MDCN Technologies Inc.

For further information: Marko Kadunc, 0038641200708, [email protected]