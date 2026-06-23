Neoen and Eagle Lake First Nation awarded a 20-year contract for a new 8-hour battery in Ontario

Neoen and Eagle Lake First Nation have been awarded a 190 MW / 8-hour capacity contract by Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO)

The 20-year contract will be delivered by a new battery, sized at 200 MW / 1,600 MWh and located west of Dryden, in the District of Kenora in Northwestern Ontario

It will be co-owned by Neoen and Eagle Lake First Nation in a 50% equity partnership

Construction is expected to begin in 2028, with a target in-service date of 2030

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Neoen, one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, and Eagle Lake First Nation have been awarded a 20-year capacity contract by Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) in its competitive Long-Term 2 Capacity Services procurement process. This new battery will provide additional capacity that will contribute to meeting Ontario's growing electricity needs.

Located approximately 15 km west of the City of Dryden, in Northern Ontario, the project will store energy during periods of lower demand and release it back to the grid during peak usage, helping ensure power is available when it is needed most. Construction is expected to begin in 2028, with a target in-service date of 2030.

The project will be co-owned by Neoen and Eagle Lake First Nation in a 50% equity partnership and will deliver significant economic benefits including jobs and local spending. This is the first utility-scale energy project for Eagle Lake First Nation.

This award brings Neoen's total secured capacity1 in Ontario to 918 MW and to 1,168 MW across Canada. Its portfolio also includes Fox Coulée, a 93 MWp operating solar farm in Alberta; Mino Giizis, a 157 MWp solar project in Saskatchewan which is being delivered in partnership with the Anishinabek Power Alliance, a 400 MW / 4-hour battery storage project in Ontario on the Traditional Territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, a 253 MWp solar project in partnership with Garden River First Nation and a 65 MWp solar project in partnership with Matachewan First Nation, both in Ontario.

_______________________________ 1 Secured portfolio includes capacity in operation or under construction and awarded projects.

Benoit Pinot de Villechenon, Neoen's Province Director for Ontario, said: "This 8-hour battery represents an important step in expanding battery storage capacity in Ontario, while building a partnership rooted in respect, collaboration and shared benefits. We are grateful to Eagle Lake First Nation for their trust and collaboration, and we look forward to bringing this important project forward together."

Chief Bernadette Wabange, Eagle Lake First Nation, said: "We are grateful that our partnership has contributed to the success of this award. This is an important opportunity for Eagle Lake First Nation, and we look forward to the benefits it will bring to our community and the region as a whole. We extend our thanks to Neoen for their early engagement and the strong efforts that supported the establishment of our partnership. As we move forward together, Eagle Lake First Nation remains committed to ensuring this project is developed in a way that respects our traditional values, culture, and relationship with the land."

Emmanuel Pujol, Neoen's Regional CEO for the Americas, concluded: "This award places Neoen as the leading developer in Ontario across the different Long-Term Procurements run by the IESO since 2023. It marks an important step in Neoen's continued growth in Canada and reinforces our confidence in the role battery storage will play in the country's clean energy transition. We are proud to be working with Eagle Lake First Nation, and we look forward to delivering this project together."

About Neoen

Founded in 2008, Neoen is one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, with expertise in solar, onshore wind power and battery storage. Neoen plays an active role in accelerating the energy transition of the countries where it operates by delivering clean, competitively priced local energy. Neoen's total global capacity in construction, in operation or under management stands at 9.9 GW. A high-growth company, Neoen intends to reach 20 GW by 2030. Neoen is managed by an international team of experts led by Xavier Barbaro, Director of Neoen Limited and BRHL UK Midco Ltd, Chairman of Cartusia S.A.S., Group CEO.

Neoen operates close to 200 assets across three continents. Its flagship assets include Western Downs Green Power Hub in Australia, comprised of the country's largest solar farm (460 MWp) and Western Downs Battery (540 MW / 1,080 MWh); Collie Battery (560 MW / 2,240 MWh) one of the world's most powerful large-scale storage systems; France's most powerful solar farm (300 MWp) in Cestas; and Finland's largest wind farm (404 MW) in Mutkalampi.

For more information: www.canada.neoen.com

About Eagle Lake First Nation

Eagle Lake First Nation, also known as Migisi Sahgaigan, is an Ojibwe community located on the northeast shores of Eagle Lake, approximately 25 kilometres southwest of Dryden in Northwestern Ontario. As one of the 28 First Nations in the Treaty #3 region, Eagle Lake is a self-governing community with a strong connection to its lands, waters, culture, and future generations. The community's values are rooted in the understanding that the land is the source of life and teachings, and that all things are interconnected. Guided by principles of respect, responsibility, good stewardship, and balance with the natural world, Eagle Lake First Nation continues to support the wellbeing of its members through education, health, housing, lands and resources, public works, economic development, cultural activities, and community services. With its sacred rock paintings, history, and continued presence of eagles in the area, Migisi Sahgaigan reflects both deep cultural roots and an active commitment to building a strong, healthy future for the community.

SOURCE Neoen Renewables Canada Inc.

Neoen, [email protected]; Press: Neoen Canada, Leah Williamson, Media Profile, +1 (416) 992-5039, [email protected]