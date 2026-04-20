Neoen and Garden River First Nation awarded 20-year contract for Ontario's largest solar farm

Neoen and Garden River First Nation have been awarded a 20-year contract by Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) for a new solar farm

The 253 MWp / 200 MWac project, located east of the City of Sault Ste. Marie, will be the largest solar farm in Ontario

It will be co-owned by Neoen and Garden River First Nation in a 50% equity partnership

Construction is expected to begin in 2028, with a target in-service date of 2030

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Neoen, one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, and Garden River First Nation have been awarded a 20-year solar contract by Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) in its competitive Long-Term 2 Energy Supply procurement process. The contract covers 100% of the output from the future 253 MWp / 200 MWac solar farm.

Located approximately 55 km east of the City of Sault Ste. Marie, in Northern Ontario, the project is set to be Ontario's largest solar farm, adding more than 380,000 MWh of emissions-free energy to the provincial power grid each year, once operating. This is the equivalent to the electricity used by 42,500 Ontario households. Construction is expected to begin in 2028, with a target in-service date of 2030.

The project will be co-owned by Neoen and Garden River First Nation in a 50% equity partnership and will deliver significant economic benefits including jobs and local spending. This is the first utility-scale renewable energy project for Garden River First Nation. Garden River First Nation and its members have long identified net-zero as a community priority. Since the first iteration of its Indigenous Community Energy Plan in 2017, the Nation has pursued solar projects, participated in the microFIT program through the Ontario Power Authority, and explored opportunities to reduce electricity consumption using solar solutions in collaboration with funders and partners at IESO.

Neoen was awarded two contracts by IESO, totaling 318 MWp / 250 MW including a second 65 MWp / 50 MW solar project, which will be co-owned by Matachewan First Nation. The awards bring Neoen's total secured capacity[1] in Ontario to 718 MW and to 968 MW across Canada. Its portfolio also includes Fox Coulée, a 93 MWp operating solar farm in Alberta; Mino Giizis, a 157 MWp solar project in Saskatchewan which is being delivered in partnership with the Anishinabek Power Alliance, and a 400 MW / 4-hour battery storage project in Ontario on the traditional territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation.

Benoit Pinot de Villechenon, Neoen's Province Director for Ontario, said: "Neoen is proud to be delivering this major energy project for Ontario alongside Garden River First Nation, and we are proud to be a part of advancing Indigenous leadership and participation in Canada's clean energy sector. We are grateful to Garden River First Nation for their trust and collaboration and look forward to advancing this landmark project together."

Chief Karen Bell, Garden River First Nation, said: "This 50 percent equity partnership marks an important step in advancing Indigenous economic sovereignty and leadership in Canada's energy sector. For Garden River First Nation, this project represents more than energy production. It reflects our responsibility as Anishinaabe people to care for the land while creating meaningful opportunities for our community and future generations. Through this partnership with Neoen, we are not only participants, but decision-makers, co-owners, and stewards in the clean energy transition. We enter this work with a clear vision grounded in respect for our lands, our people, and the generations yet to come. This achievement is also a reflection of the dedication and leadership of our Lands and Resources Department and Community Development, whose work has been instrumental in bringing this project forward. Built on trust, collaboration, and early engagement, this project demonstrates what is possible when partnerships are approached in a good way. It is partnerships such as this that help build long-term trust and sustainability for First Nations across Northern Ontario. We commend Neoen for their commitment to working in true partnership and for recognizing the importance of Indigenous leadership in shaping the future of clean energy."

Emmanuel Pujol, Neoen's Regional CEO for the Americas, concluded: "I congratulate the team on this exciting win which is testament to their hard work as well as their commitment to meaningful engagement. In four years, we have grown our secured Canadian portfolio to nearly 1 GW and now, we are set to deliver Ontario's largest solar farm. We look forward to delivering this important project in partnership with Garden River First Nation."

About Neoen

Founded in 2008, Neoen is one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, with expertise in solar, onshore wind power and battery storage. Neoen plays an active role in accelerating the energy transition of the countries where it operates by delivering clean, competitively priced local energy. Neoen's total global capacity in construction, in operation or under management stands at 9.3 GW. A high-growth company, Neoen intends to install another 10 GW by 2030. Neoen is managed by an international team of experts led by Xavier Barbaro, Director of BRHL UK Holdings Ltd and BRHL UK Midco Ltd, Chairman of Cartusia S.A.S., Group CEO.

Neoen operates close to 200 assets across three continents. Its flagship assets include Western Downs Green Power Hub in Australia, comprised of the country's largest solar farm (460 MWp) and Western Downs Battery (540 MW / 1,080 MWh); Collie Battery (560 MW / 2,240 MWh) one of the world's most powerful large-scale storage systems; France's most powerful solar farm (300 MWp) in Cestas; and Finland's largest wind farm (404 MW) in Mutkalampi.

For more information: www.canada.neoen.com

About Garden River First Nation

Garden River First Nation (Ketegaunseebee), an Ojibway community established under the Robinson Huron Treaty of 1850, is located just east of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and north of the Canada–U.S. border. The Nation's land base, once fully recorded, will encompass 18,393.915 hectares. As of March 2023, Garden River First Nation (GRFN) has a registered population of 3,241 citizens.



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1 Secured portfolio includes capacity in operation or under construction and awarded projects.

SOURCE Neoen Renewables Canada Inc.

Neoen, [email protected]; Press: Neoen Canada, Jorielle Nunag, Media Profile, +1 (416) 418-1612, [email protected]; Garden River First Nation, [email protected]