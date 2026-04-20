Neoen and Matachewan First Nation awarded 20-year contract for new solar farm in Ontario

Neoen and Matachewan First Nation have been awarded a 20-year contract by Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) for a new solar farm

The 65 MWp / 50 MWac project is located in the District of Timiskaming in Northeastern Ontario

It will be co-owned by Neoen and Matachewan First Nation in a 50% equity partnership

Construction is expected to begin in 2028, with a target in-service date of 2029

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Neoen, one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, and Matachewan First Nation have been awarded a 20-year, 50 MW solar contract by Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) in its competitive Long-Term 2 Energy Supply procurement process. The contract covers 100% of the output from the future 65 MWp / 50 MWac solar farm.

Located approximately 20 km southeast of the City of Temiskaming Shores, in Northeastern Ontario, the solar farm will add close to 100,000 MWh of emissions-free energy to Ontario's power grid each year, once operating. This is the equivalent to the power used by 10,500 Ontario households. Construction is expected to begin in 2028, with a target in-service date of 2029.

The project will be co-owned by Neoen and Matachewan First Nation in a 50% equity partnership and will deliver significant economic benefits including jobs and local spending. This is the first utility-scale renewable energy project for Matachewan First Nation.

Neoen was awarded two contracts by IESO, totalling 318 MWp / 250 MW including a second 253 MWp / 200 MW solar farm, which will be co-owned by Garden River First Nation. The awards bring Neoen's total secured capacity1 in Ontario to 718 MW and to 968 MW across Canada. The portfolio also includes Fox Coulée, a 93 MWp operating solar farm in Alberta; Mino Giizis, a 157 MWp solar project in Saskatchewan which is being delivered in partnership with the Anishinabek Power Alliance, and a 400 MW / 4-hour battery storage project in Ontario on the traditional territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation.

Benoit Pinot de Villechenon, Neoen's Province Director for Ontario, said: "This project reflects Neoen's approach to developing clean energy projects - creating shared value and supporting Indigenous participation in the clean energy sector. We are proud to support the clean energy transition and to create long-term economic opportunities alongside Matachewan First Nation."

Jason Batise, President, Matachewan First Nation Limited Partnership, said: "As President of the Matachewan Limited Partnership, I am pleased to have worked with Neoen to achieve this contract award with Ontario through IESO. We realize we are in the beginning stages of our solar energy project journey with our partners, and we look forward to the opportunities this initiative will provide for Matachewan First Nation."

Emmanuel Pujol, Neoen's Regional CEO for the Americas, concluded: "This award reinforces Neoen's ambition to play a leading role in Ontario's rapidly evolving energy landscape and demonstrates our commitment to partnering with and sharing the benefits of the energy transition with First Nations peoples. We are grateful to our partners, Matachewan First Nation, for their trust and collaboration."

About Neoen

Founded in 2008, Neoen is one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, with expertise in solar, onshore wind power and battery storage. Neoen plays an active role in accelerating the energy transition of the countries where it operates by delivering clean, competitively priced local energy. Neoen's total global capacity in construction, in operation or under management stands at 9.3 GW. A high-growth company, Neoen intends to install another 10 GW by 2030. Neoen is managed by an international team of experts led by Xavier Barbaro, Director of BRHL UK Holdings Ltd and BRHL UK Midco Ltd, Chairman of Cartusia S.A.S., Group CEO.

Neoen operates close to 200 assets across three continents. Its flagship assets include Western Downs Green Power Hub in Australia, comprised of the country's largest solar farm (460 MWp) and Western Downs Battery (540 MW / 1,080 MWh); Collie Battery (560 MW / 2,240 MWh) one of the world's most powerful large-scale storage systems; France's most powerful solar farm (300 MWp) in Cestas; and Finland's largest wind farm (404 MW) in Mutkalampi.

For more information: www.neoen.com

About Matachewan First Nation

Matachewan First Nation is an historic northern First Nation community that has served as the traditional home for many First Nation families. It is still home to a growing community, and the First Nation is actively taking part in partnering and working with the resource development industry in establishing mutually beneficial agreements. The First Nation also prides itself in being able to work with industry with a focus on protecting the environment and ecology on their traditional lands in northeastern Ontario.



______________________________________

1 Secured portfolio includes capacity in operation or under construction and awarded projects.

SOURCE Neoen Renewables Canada Inc.

Neoen, [email protected]; Press: Neoen Canada, Jorielle Nunag, Media Profile, +1 (416) 418-1612, [email protected]