Neo Lithium Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Neo Lithium Corp. ("Neo Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV:NLC; OTCQX:NTTHF; FSE:NE2) is pleased to announce that the strategic process to incorporate a partner for its wholly-owned Tres Quebradas lithium project ("3Q Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina (the "Process") continues to move forward in a positive way and it has now entered the final stages of decision making.

Throughout the better part of 2018 and 2019, the Company, has been intently focused on developing the 3Q Project towards future production. Neo Lithium is looking for a partner that can add value to the Company and its stakeholders through a combination of financial, technical, operating and marketing capabilities. The Company has engaged BofA Securities as its financial advisor in connection with the Process.

As a result of the Process, Neo Lithium has received a number of proposals, which are currently under evaluation. The potential partners on the short list have passed into the final stages of the Process and current proposals are being evaluated in detail and negotiations continue to progress. The Board of Directors has made every effort to ensure proper consideration of all proposals based on strategic merits, proposed terms and structure of each offer.

"We are extremely encouraged with the level of interest and initial indicative terms of the proposals received to date," noted Waldo Perez, President and CEO of Neo Lithium. "We will be diligently reviewing the terms proposed by the different parties in the coming weeks and look forward to further updating the market."

While the Company remains optimistic on a favourable outcome, there can be no assurance that the Company's efforts will be successful or that this Process will result in any transaction. The Company does not intend to disclose further developments with respect to this Process unless and until the Board of Directors reviews and approves the outcome together with recommendations.

About Neo Lithium Corp.

Neo Lithium Corp. has quickly become a prominent new name in lithium brine exploration by virtue of its high quality 3Q Project and experienced team. Already well capitalized, Neo Lithium is rapidly advancing its recently discovered 3Q Project - a unique high-grade lithium brine lake and salar complex in Latin America's "Lithium Triangle".

The 3Q Project is in Catamarca Province, the largest lithium producing area in Argentina. The project covers approximately 35,000 ha and the salar complex within this area is approximately 16,000 ha.

The technical team that has discovered the 3Q Project characterized this unique salar as one of the most experienced in lithium salars. For example, this team discovered and led the technical work, including resource definition and full feasibility study that established the Cauchari lithium salar as one of the largest lithium brine resources in the world.

Additional information regarding Neo Lithium Corp. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and at its website at www.neolithium.ca, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.

SOURCE Neo Lithium Corp.

For further information: Neo Lithium Corp., Carlos Vicens, [email protected]

