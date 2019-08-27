Neo Lithium Executives Meet with Argentinian Presidential Candidate

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Neo Lithium Corp. ("Neo Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV:NLC; OTCQX:NTTHF; FSE:NE2) is pleased to announce that Dr. Waldo Perez, CEO of Neo Lithium Corp. and Mr. Mario De Pablos, the Company's legal counsel in Argentina, along with other invited executives from mining and exploration companies, met with Mr. Alberto Fernández, one of Argentina's two leading presidential candidates, at a hotel in Buenos Aires on Monday, August 26, 2019.

The purpose of the meeting was for Mr. Fernández to establish dialogue with mining industry leaders, as well as to address general questions and articulate his and his party's views and policies regarding the economic, business, and investment direction of Argentina. The meeting was organized by the governor of Catamarca Province, Ms. Lucía Corpacci and Mr. Rodolfo Micone, the Director of Mines for Catamarca Province.

During the session, Mr. Fernández made it abundantly clear that if he is elected President his government policies will be designed to drive and support robust growth as well as promote foreign and domestic investment in the country's mining, agriculture and energy sectors. Mr. Fernández' objective is to increase exports and to meaningfully reduce Argentina's international borrowings. The presidential candidate also conveyed that his economic agenda included a 10-year growth plan for the lithium mining sector. He also made it clear that he would favour the free flow of funds in support of his agenda for Argentina's economic development.

"This was a great opportunity for our company to meet with Mr. Fernández and discuss with him his views of the future of Argentina's economy. He also provided us with comfort addressing any concerns our company's shareholders might have," said Dr. Waldo Perez, Chief Executive Officer of Neo Lithium Corp. "I am pleased to see both leading presidential candidates putting great emphasis on the importance of key industries for the prosperity of the country and its steady economic growth in the future."

About Neo Lithium Corp.

Neo Lithium Corp. has quickly become a prominent new name in lithium brine exploration by virtue of its high quality 3Q Project and experienced team. Already well capitalized, Neo Lithium is rapidly advancing its recently discovered 3Q Project - a unique high-grade lithium brine lake and salar complex in Latin America's "Lithium Triangle".

The 3Q Project is located in the Province of Catamarca, the largest lithium producing area in Argentina. The project covers approximately 35,000 ha and the salar complex within this area is approximately 16,000 ha.

The technical team that has discovered the 3Q Project characterized this unique salar complex as one of the most experienced in lithium salars. For example, this team discovered and led the technical work, including resource definition and full feasibility study that established the Cauchari lithium salar as one of the largest lithium brine resources in the world.

Additional information regarding Neo Lithium Corp. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and at its website at www.neolithium.ca, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.

