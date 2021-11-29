Neo Financial becomes the Official Cashback Rewards Card of LUG Sports

LUG Sports announces a new partnership with Neo Financial for the 2021-22 season.

Players in LUG will receive a boosted $50 sign up bonus when registering for a Neo Cashback Rewards Card and can receive cashback at national and local businesses all across Canada .

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - LUG Sports is excited to announce a partnership with Neo Financial to become the Official Cashback Rewards Card of LUG for the 2021-22 Season. In this new partnership, players in LUG will receive a boosted $50 sign up bonus when registering for a Neo Financial Cashback Card.

"With our partnership with LUG, we will be able to reach an audience of students and young athletes across Canada. The partnership will enable us to reach players and organically share Neo's fully digital application and innovative approach to rewards!", said Richard Okeke, Sr. Manager, Strategic Partnerships, Neo Financial.

Players can also look forward to seeing Neo and their local business partners activate at LUG games and events throughout the season. LUG joins Neo's network of over 4,000 local Canadian businesses and partners that offer Neo card holders exclusive deals and rewards.

"This new partnership connects LUG and Neo in our efforts to build communities and create rewarding experiences for Canadians. We're excited to partner with Neo to offer our players more ways to get rewards, save, and connect on game days", said Anthony Chui, Growth Manager at LUG Sports.

About Neo

Neo Financial (Neo) is a technology company working hard to build a better financial experience for all Canadians. Neo is re-imagining spending, savings and rewards by using technology to simplify finances, create rewarding experiences, and build community for all Canadians. Neo partners with over 4,000 retail and e-commerce partners across the country to help businesses acquire new customers, drive incremental sales, and sustain customer loyalty.

About LUG Sports

LUG Sports is an operator of co-ed, college sports leagues in Canada and the U.S. Over 10,000 players choose LUG ice hockey, softball, round net (Spikeball), eSports, flag football and golf leagues while attending college/university each year.

For further information: For additional inquiries please contact [email protected]