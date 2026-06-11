NEMESIA SARL ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF DISTRIBUTION IN KIND OF SHARES OF LunR ROYALTIES CORP. FROM LUNDIN GOLD INC.

LUXEMBOURG, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Nemesia S.à.r.l, ("Nemesia"), a company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin of 42, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that pursuant to the previously announced distribution in kind by Lundin Gold Inc ("LUG") pursuant to which LunR Royalties Corp. ("LunR") acquired a life-of-mine silver stream on the Company's Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in Ecuador in exchange for the issuance of 50,505,051 LunR common shares (the "Consideration Shares"). The Board of Directors of Lundin Gold Inc. subsequently declared a special distribution in kind of all the Consideration shares to eligible shareholders of LUG as announced in their press release dated May 28, 2026. As a result, LUG shareholders received 0.20884291 shares of LunR for each share of LUG held on the record date on June 4, 2026. Accordingly, Nemesia received and acquired beneficial ownership of 13'259'252 Common shares of LunR on the payment date June 11, 2026 at no cost.

Prior to the announcement of the distribution in kind on May 28, 2026 Nemesia directly or indirectly owned and controlled 63'489'121 LUG shares resulting in the receipt of the distribution in kind of the 13'259'252 Common shares of LunR. Immediately after the distribution in kind by LUG, Nemesia now directly and indirectly holds and controls 32'264'680 Common shares of LunR or approximately 26.69% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The complexity of the transaction required additional time and the issuance of the 50'505'051 LunR common shares in the first half of May 2026 resulted in a temporary drop of Nemesia's holdings from 27.39% to 15.2% due to passive dilution readjusted on completion of the transaction by the distribution in kind to 26.69% as opposed to the previously announced percentage holding of 27.39%, a slight dilution of 0.7% in the process.

Nemesia received/holds these shares for investment purposes and may from time to time make future investments in, or dispose of, common shares of LunR depending upon the business and prospects of the Company and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Barry Baker, +1 604 603 1575.

SOURCE Nemesia S.a.r.l.

For further information please contact: Aksel Azrac, Telephone Number: + 41 22 595 1875