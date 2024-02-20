NEMESIA S.À R.L. COMPLETES CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING
Feb 20, 2024, 12:00 ET
LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Nemesia S.à r.l. ("Nemesia"), a private company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, and residing at 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, and its joint actors, Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à r.l. ("Zebra"), Lorito Doraline S.à r.l. ("Lorito Doraline"), Lorito Floreal S.à r.l. ("Lorito Floreal"), Lorito Arole S.à r.l. ("Lorito Arole") and Lorito Orizons S.à r.l. ("Lorito Orizons"), each of which are private Luxembourg companies controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin and residing at 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announce that on February 20, 2024, they completed an internal corporate restructuring.
As part of the restructuring, Nemesia acquired the holdings of Zebra, Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons, all as more particularly set out in Part A of Exhibit 1 attached hereto. The transactions were carried out pursuant to private agreements made effective February 20, 2024 among Nemesia and each of Zebra, Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons. Part B of Exhibit 1 summarizes Nemesia's holdings in each of the entities after giving effect to the restructuring and taking into account its current positions.
Notwithstanding the restructuring and their post-restructuring positions, Zebra, Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons continue to be considered as joint actors with Nemesia.
Nemesia may, from time to time, make future investments in or dispose of securities of the companies set out in Part B of Exhibit 1 depending upon the business and prospects of these companies and depending upon future market conditions.
EXHIBIT 1 to the PRESS RELEASE OF NEMESIA S.À R.L. dated February 20, 2024
|
PART A
|
Joint
|
Issuer (1)(2)
|
NGEX
|
FIL
|
BSR (3)
|
LUC
|
LUG
|
SNM (4)
|
LUMI
|
Zebra
|
43,188,500
|
27,752,979
|
19,771,806
|
23,762,977
|
38,537,214
|
522,562,804
|
4,299,160
|
(23.04 %)
|
(21.23 %)
|
(13.00 %)
|
(5.19 %)
|
(16.19 %)
|
(18.50 %)
|
(0.56 %)
|
Lorito Doraline
|
4,509,462
|
2,758,298
|
93,232
|
---
|
350,000
|
---
|
---
|
(2.41 %)
|
(2.11 %)
|
(0.06 %)
|
(0.15 %)
|
Lorito Floreal
|
4,509,461
|
2,758,296
|
93,227
|
---
|
350,000
|
---
|
---
|
(2.41 %)
|
(2.11 %)
|
(0.06 %)
|
(0.15 %)
|
Lorito Arole
|
4,509,461
|
2,758,296
|
93,227
|
---
|
350,000
|
---
|
---
|
(2.41 %)
|
(2.11 %)
|
(0.06 %)
|
(0.15 %)
|
Lorito Orizons
|
4,509,461
|
2,758,296
|
93,227
|
---
|
350,000
|
---
|
---
|
(2.41 %)
|
(2.11 %)
|
(0.06 %)
|
(0.15 %)
|
(1) Based on the number of shares of each Issuer issued and outstanding as at January 31, 2024.
|
(2) Legend:
|
NGEX = NGEx Minerals Ltd.
|
BSR = Bluestone Resources Inc.
|
FIL = Filo Corporation
|
LUG = Lundin Gold Inc.
|
LUMI = Lundin Mining Corporation
|
LUC = Lucara Diamond Corp.
|
SNM = ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.
|
(3) In addition to the common shares noted, each of Zebra, Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons, each transferred to Nemesia, its interest BSR's US$30,000,000 Debenture, i.e., Zebra as to $15,000,000 and each of Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons as to $3,750,000. The Debenture matures on March 11, 2025.
|
(4) In addition to the common shares noted, each of Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons transferred their interest in an aggregate of US$$26,667,037 2021-2025 12% Bonds to Nemesia, i.e., Lorito Doraline as to $6,666,760 and each of Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons as to $6,666,759.
|
PART B
|
Acquiror
|
Issuer (1)(2) (see footnotes in Part A above)
|
NGEX (5)
|
FILO (5)
|
BSR (5)
|
LUC (5)
|
LUG (5)
|
SNM (5)
|
LUMI
|
Nemesia
|
69,533,237
|
42,368,603
|
40,898,657
|
114,084,010
|
63,489,121
|
724,584,065
|
119,412,770
|
(37.40 %)
|
(32.41 %)
|
(26.93 %)
|
(24.90 %)
|
(26.67 %)
|
(25.65 %)
|
(15.43 %)
|
$30,000,000
|
US$15,000,000
|
$26,667,037
|
Debenture
|
Debenture
|
2021-2025 Bonds
|
US$63,000,000
|
$15,600,000
|
Debenture
|
Debenture
|
(5) Early Warning Reports have been filed in accordance with the disclosure requirements of National Instrument 62-103.
SOURCE Nemesia Sàrl
For further information: Aksel Azrac, Telephone Number: + 41 22 595 1875; A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-689-7842
