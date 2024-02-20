NEMESIA S.À R.L. COMPLETES CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Nemesia S.à r.l. ("Nemesia"), a private company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, and residing at 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, and its joint actors, Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à r.l. ("Zebra"), Lorito Doraline S.à r.l. ("Lorito Doraline"), Lorito Floreal S.à r.l. ("Lorito Floreal"), Lorito Arole S.à r.l. ("Lorito Arole") and Lorito Orizons S.à r.l. ("Lorito Orizons"), each of which are private Luxembourg companies controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin and residing at 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announce that on February 20, 2024, they completed an internal corporate restructuring.

As part of the restructuring, Nemesia acquired the holdings of Zebra, Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons, all as more particularly set out in Part A of Exhibit 1 attached hereto. The transactions were carried out pursuant to private agreements made effective February 20, 2024 among Nemesia and each of Zebra, Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons. Part B of Exhibit 1 summarizes Nemesia's holdings in each of the entities after giving effect to the restructuring and taking into account its current positions.

Notwithstanding the restructuring and their post-restructuring positions, Zebra, Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons continue to be considered as joint actors with Nemesia.

Nemesia may, from time to time, make future investments in or dispose of securities of the companies set out in Part B of Exhibit 1 depending upon the business and prospects of these companies and depending upon future market conditions.

EXHIBIT 1 to the PRESS RELEASE OF NEMESIA S.À R.L. dated February 20, 2024

PART A Joint

Actor Issuer (1)(2)

NGEX FIL BSR (3) LUC LUG SNM (4) LUMI Zebra 43,188,500 27,752,979 19,771,806 23,762,977 38,537,214 522,562,804 4,299,160

(23.04 %) (21.23 %) (13.00 %) (5.19 %) (16.19 %) (18.50 %) (0.56 %) Lorito Doraline 4,509,462 2,758,298 93,232 --- 350,000 --- --- (2.41 %) (2.11 %) (0.06 %) (0.15 %) Lorito Floreal 4,509,461 2,758,296 93,227 --- 350,000 --- --- (2.41 %) (2.11 %) (0.06 %) (0.15 %) Lorito Arole 4,509,461 2,758,296 93,227 --- 350,000 --- --- (2.41 %) (2.11 %) (0.06 %) (0.15 %) Lorito Orizons 4,509,461 2,758,296 93,227 --- 350,000 --- --- (2.41 %) (2.11 %) (0.06 %) (0.15 %) (1) Based on the number of shares of each Issuer issued and outstanding as at January 31, 2024. (2) Legend:











NGEX = NGEx Minerals Ltd. BSR = Bluestone Resources Inc.







FIL = Filo Corporation LUG = Lundin Gold Inc.







LUMI = Lundin Mining Corporation









LUC = Lucara Diamond Corp.









SNM = ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.























(3) In addition to the common shares noted, each of Zebra, Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons, each transferred to Nemesia, its interest BSR's US$30,000,000 Debenture, i.e., Zebra as to $15,000,000 and each of Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons as to $3,750,000. The Debenture matures on March 11, 2025. (4) In addition to the common shares noted, each of Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons transferred their interest in an aggregate of US$$26,667,037 2021-2025 12% Bonds to Nemesia, i.e., Lorito Doraline as to $6,666,760 and each of Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons as to $6,666,759.

PART B Acquiror Issuer (1)(2) (see footnotes in Part A above)

NGEX (5) FILO (5) BSR (5) LUC (5) LUG (5) SNM (5) LUMI Nemesia 69,533,237 42,368,603 40,898,657 114,084,010 63,489,121 724,584,065 119,412,770 (37.40 %) (32.41 %) (26.93 %) (24.90 %) (26.67 %) (25.65 %) (15.43 %)



$30,000,000 US$15,000,000

$26,667,037





Debenture Debenture

2021-2025 Bonds







US$63,000,000

$15,600,000







Debenture

Debenture

(5) Early Warning Reports have been filed in accordance with the disclosure requirements of National Instrument 62-103.

For further information: Aksel Azrac, Telephone Number: + 41 22 595 1875; A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-689-7842