Nelson Launches New Webinar Teaching & Learning Series: The Whole Truth About Residential Schools: Then and Now

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Nelson Education, Canada's leading education and content provider, is launching additional learning opportunities for educators that will focus on teaching and learning about the history of Indian Residential Schools in Canada.

Beginning on September 15, 2021, Nelson will host a new, free webinar series entitled The Whole Truth About Residential Schools: Then and Now. The series will provide teachers with a comprehensive overview of the Residential School System, and the intergenerational impacts and actions resulting from the Indian Residential School Settlement agreement. Recommended resources and practical strategies will be shared to prepare teachers that will guide and support their students' learning about residential schools and how to navigate these conversations in the K-12 classroom. Educational leaders will also learn how to support educators teaching about residential schools while engaging parents and community as they seek ways to further understand and support this critical work.

The series will be presented by educator, author and Indigenous education advocate Charlene Bearhead, who will guide participants through four essential sessions including:

The Truth About Residential Schools

The Role of Educational Leaders in Supporting Residential School Learning

Strategies for Teaching About Residential Schools: How and When

Continuing the Conversation: Action Across School Communities for the Long Haul

"Whether or not we were personally involved in the Residential School System we, as non-Indigenous people, all benefit each day as a result of Canada's colonial history, including residential schools. We have a collective responsibility to do our part for reparation and positive social change. As educators we have the opportunity to affect change in a significant way through our students but first we must ensure that we educate ourselves"

- Charlene Bearhead

As an education company, Nelson has a responsibility to help change the narrative when it comes to teaching about residential schools to one that accurately reflects its deplorable history and implications.

"We are committed in helping to ensure that our students are learning the whole truth about the horrors of the Residential School System and the on-going trauma it has caused. It is our shared responsibility to work together towards true reconciliation."

- Steve Brown, CEO of Nelson

Nelson is steadfast in its commitment to being a partner on the path to Truth and Reconciliation. This includes creating authentic, accurate First Nations, Métis, and Inuit resources, in collaboration with Indigenous communities, as well as supporting important initiatives such as what was formally referenced as Orange Shirt Day and now titled the National Day of Truth & Reconciliation, and creating a $10,000 scholarship for Indigenous Students that is awarded nationally.

"Nelson's commitment to Truth and Reconciliation goes beyond the development of educational resources. It includes supporting the development of a deeper understanding of our shared history and how this history can be meaningfully addressed within the learning environment."

- Linda Isaac, Citizen of Alderville First Nation and National Director of Indigenous Education, Equity and Inclusion at Nelson

In conjunction with this new webinar series, Nelson will be making a donation to the Legacy of Hope Foundation, a national charitable Indigenous organization with the mandate to educate and create awareness and understanding of the residential school system.

Event Details:

Session 1: The Truth About Residential Schools - Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 6:30 - 8:00 PM (EDT)

Session 2: The Role of Educational Leaders in Supporting Residential School Learning - Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 6:30 – 8:00 PM (EDT)

Session 3: Strategies for Teaching About Residential Schools: How and When - Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 6:30 - 8:00 PM (EDT)

Session 4: Continuing the Conversation: Action Across School Communities for the Long Haul - Wednesday, October 26, 2021, 6:30 – 8:00 PM (EDT)

To register for, and learn more about, The Whole Truth About Residential Schools: Then and Now, visit the event website.

About Nelson Education

For over a century, Nelson has worked in partnership with Canadian educators to develop quality resources that are tied to curricula and that meet provincial learning expectations. As Canada's largest educational publisher, Nelson dedicates its business efforts to the creation of quality, innovative solutions that empower learning success by supporting the needs of every student and educator. Visit www.nelson.com to learn more.

