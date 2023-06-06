Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers Proud to Be a Recipient of Canadian Lawyer's 2023 Top 10 Personal Injury Boutique Law Firm Award

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers is once again honoured to be recognized as a Top 10 Personal Injury Boutique in Canada. This marks the third consecutive year that the firm has been awarded the prestigious designation by Canadian Lawyers Magazine.

Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers is dedicated to transforming lives. The firm's 18 lawyers focus on catastrophic personal injury , medical malpractice , and mass torts . NeinsteinLLP has established a prolific trial and appellate practice, including five complex medical malpractice trials and several appeals in the past two years alone.

Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers is particularly devoted to responding to the evolving problems faced by our most vulnerable communities. Whether the firm is spearheading social justice lawsuits against giant corporations like JUUL or Facebook, holding the healthcare system responsible, or seeking accountability from profit-seeking insurance companies, the legal team at Neinstein is constantly looking to affect change and to protect everyday Canadians. Currently, the firm is exploring a lawsuit against social media companies for their involvement in the youth mental health epidemic.

Neinstein was founded by senior partner Gary Neinstein, KC, an accomplished trial lawyer with more than 50 years of civil litigation experience over more than 300 trials. Today, many members of the experienced legal team are recognized by Lexpert, Best Lawyers, and Martindale-Hubbell. Members of the Neinstein team are recognized as certified specialists by the Law Society of Ontario, serve as Board Members on various community and legal organizations, and are frequently sought to speak on medical-legal issues across the province.

"Our team is made up of diligent, relentless lawyers who are dedicated to fighting for our clients - many of whom are suffering through the most difficult period of their lives," says Greg Neinstein. "Our goal is to help the catastrophically injured on their path to recovery. We are proud to be recognized for these efforts and look forward to continuing to help our clients on the path to recovery."

About Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers: Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers is a Top 10 Personal Injury Boutique Law Firm based in Toronto, serving serious personal injury, accident injury, medical malpractice, and insurance dispute clients from across Ontario and Canada. For over 50 years, our team of personal injury lawyers has dealt with complex legal, medical, and insurance issues, allowing our clients and their families to focus on their recoveries. Our team always provides services on a contingency basis, meaning no legal fees until you have received compensation. We can be reached by phone at 416-920-4242, by email at [email protected], or through our new website at www.neinstein.com.

