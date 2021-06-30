Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers Launches New Website

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the launch of our new website. The site was designed to help prospective clients find the information they need to make informed decisions about plaintiff-side representation in their personal injury claim.

It also offers a variety of valuable resources, including in-depth explanations of each of our many areas of expertise. Our team includes personal injury lawyers with experience in every variety of personal injury claim, including trauma lawyers, pedestrian lawyers, bike accident lawyers, motorcycle accident lawyers, car accident lawyers, birth injury lawyers, and more.

The site also includes information about many of the locations that we serve; a thorough breakdown of what to expect when you retain Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers (services provided, fees, process); frequently asked questions; testimonials and reviews; a glossary of terms; accident benefits resources; and a frequently updated personal injury and medical malpractice blog to keep users apprised of the latest news in the personal injury field.

The website also includes resources for prospective summer students and articling students, and lists open positions for personal injury lawyers and other administrative legal staff, when applicable.

At Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers (Neinstein LLP), we have advocated for injury victims for over 50 years. It is the goal of our experienced team of personal injury lawyers to provide compassionate support throughout our clients' recovery process and to ensure that they have access to the maximum compensation that they deserve. The new website is an extension of these aims.

"Through proper consultation with personal injury victims and those looking for help with their long term disability claims, we designed a website to help those in need of good counsel during the most difficult time of their life," said Managing Partner Greg Neinstein.

About Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers: Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers is a Top 10 Personal Injury Boutique Law Firm based in Toronto, serving serious personal injury, accident injury, medical malpractice, and insurance dispute clients from across Ontario and Alberta. For over 50 years, our team of personal injury lawyers has dealt with complex legal, medical, and insurance issues, allowing our clients and their families to focus on their recoveries. Our team always provides services on a contingency basis, meaning no legal fees until you have received compensation. We can be reached by phone at 416-920-4242, by email at [email protected], or through our new website at www.neinstein.com.

For further information: Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers, #700, 1200 Bay St, Toronto, ON, M5R 2A5, [email protected], 416-920-4242