NEIL S. SUBIN DISPOSES OF COMMON SHARES OF EDM RESOURCES INC.

STUART, Fla., April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Neil S. Subin announced the dispositions of control or direction over 160,000 shares ("Shares") of EDM Resources Inc. ("EDM"). Mr. Subin disposed of the Shares through Miller Family Education and Medical Trust ("EDMET"), Susan F. Miller Spousal Trust A-4 ("SUSAN A-4"), LIM III Estate, LLC ("LIM Estate"), LIMFAM LLC ("LIMFAM"), MILFAM III LLC ("M3"), MBM Trust A-4 ("MBM"), Catherine C Miller Estate ("CATHERINE"), and MILFAM II L.P. ("M2").

Prior to the dispositions, Mr. Subin had control or direction over 742,000 Shares through the above entities. As a result of treasury issuances by EDM that took place before Mr. Subin's dispositions, Mr. Subin's securityholding percentage decreased from 18.83% of the Shares to 3.09% of the Shares. Following the dispositions, Mr. Subin's securityholding percentage decreased to 2.42% of the Shares.

The transactions that resulted in the issuance of this release were completed through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, for total consideration of CDN$28,800.00.

The dispositions were part of Mr. Subin's and the above entities normal investment activities. Depending on the evolution of EDM's business, financial condition, the market, if any, for EDM's securities, general economic conditions and other factors, Mr. Subin and his joint actors may acquire additional securities of EDM or sell some or all of the securities they hold, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, subject to their availability at attractive prices, market conditions and other relevant factors.

This press release is being issued pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-over Bids and Issuer Bids.

Neil S. Subin Anthony G. Lanza 2336 SE Ocean Blvd. 2336 SE Ocean Blvd. Suite 400 Suite 400 Stuart, Florida Stuart, Florida USA 34996 USA 34996 [email protected] [email protected]

