Neighbourly Virtually Opens The Market

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. With 145 locations, Neighbourly is the country's third largest national pharmacy operator. With operations across seven provinces and one territory, the Company has a coast-to-coast footprint that provides significant scale and diversification. Neighbourly believes in providing accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Neighbourly's pharmacies often act as the center of care within the Company's communities, representing an indispensable source of both healthcare delivery and trusted advice for its patients. Neighbourly builds and maintains these patient relationships by providing the best possible healthcare and customer experience. For more information visit: https://neighbourlypharmacy.ca/ .