Neighbourhood Pharmacies Kicks Off Pharmacy Appreciation Month Celebration

Association that is the distinct voice of the pharmacy business in Canada launches new PAM 2022 toolkit encouraging recognition of pharmacy's role on the frontlines

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) kicks off Pharmacy Appreciation Month, inviting broad recognition for the incredible role of community pharmacy.

The Association has developed and launched a brand-new PAM 2022 Toolkit filled with options and suggestions for joining in the celebration, including social media images and posts, inspirational ideas, and interactive virtual events.

Every year in March, patients, government, healthcare providers and stakeholders focus on the unwavering dedication and impact of pharmacy teams by engaging in this national campaign. Throughout the challenging pandemic, pharmacy has stepped up by keeping their doors open as an essential service, providing continuity of care for patients, and protecting the medication supply – all while educating, testing, and vaccinating Canadians.

"We encourage Canadians to express gratitude for the unmatched accessibility and convenience pharmacy teams steadily provide, in COVID, primary care and as community health hubs," says Sandra Hanna, CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacies, and frontline pharmacist in Guelph, ON. "Pharmacies stayed open to care for communities and deliver healthcare services, administering over 5 million flu shots in the 2021-22 influenza season and over 17 million COVID vaccines to date," notes Hanna. "Pharmacy's level of commitment is remarkable, and I'm so proud to be a pharmacy professional as we celebrate these achievements in patient care."

Knowing how Canada's over 11,000 pharmacies have stepped up since the outset of COVID, Pharmacy Appreciation Month is also a time to acknowledge that pharmacy team members experience stress and burnout like all Canada's healthcare workers. Focusing on their efforts is meaningful, valued, and a terrific opportunity to recognize the enormous contribution the pharmacy sector makes to protecting the health of Canadians.

"With so many reasons to celebrate the leadership of pharmacy teams, we welcome everyone to join our initiatives expressing sincere, heartfelt appreciation and encouraging pharmacies to keep up their excellent work of caring for communities," says Hanna.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies is a national, not-for-profit trade association that delivers insights and solutions as a knowledgeable, experienced stakeholder and sought-after thought leader in public health, primary care, and policy development. With a distinct, pan-Canadian perspective on the frontlines of healthcare and a high-performing leadership role in community health, we are the voice of the pharmacy business in Canada, representing our member organizations as a trusted partner to government within and across jurisdictions. We represent pharmacy organizations with varied business models, including chain, banner, grocery, specialty, long-term care, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We leverage the diverse strength of our members and partners, including the pharmaceutical supply chain and manufacturers, and work together with the common policy objective to improve access to healthcare.

Our Association represents the delivery of care through close to 11,000 pharmacies, where pharmacy teams serve as integrated healthcare hubs, creating capacity in local communities across Canada. Our purpose is to advocate for community pharmacy's potential to improve Canadians' health and contribute as sustainable partners to the shared vision of a robust, resilient health system.

