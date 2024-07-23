Neighbourhood-Inspired Charity Beer, Raccoon Lager, Launches on the Streets of Toronto

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto's indie media company Streets of Toronto launches Raccoon Lager, a charity beer inspired by the city's "trash can troublemakers." Paying homage to the city's vibrant neighbourhoods, each of the four collectable cans don a different raccoon mascot. It's a movement to embrace T.O.'s unique residents—both human and raccoon alike. The Streets of Toronto Trash Can Troublemakers include:

Kenny Sington : Graffiti Artiste

Graffiti Artiste Lesley Ville : Humans Resources

Humans Resources Lawrence Park : Finance Bro

Finance Bro Danielle Forth : Person Trainer

Raccoon Lager is inspired by iconic Toronto neighbourhoods. (CNW Group/Streets of Toronto)

Crafted with bold flavours and refreshing crispness, this beer is more than a summer staple. Made in collaboration with family-owned Canadian craft beer producer Tomorrow Brew Co. , this beer allows Torontonians to cheers for a cause with profits going directly to the Daily Bread Food Bank , a city cornerstone supporting over 250 agencies across Toronto in the fight against poverty.

Raccoon Lager is available at top Toronto spots, including Seven Numbers Danforth, Madame Boeuf, Fetzun, Fat Pasha, select Gabby's Roadhouse locations and NBA Courtside Restaurant. Torontonians can also shop the beer at 50 LCBO locations in the downtown core and the GTA, and it is available by request at non-participating LCBOs. Streets of Toronto is popping up throughout the city this summer so Torontonians can get their paws on a taste of the Raccoon Lager.

Raccoon Lager is not the same old trash. For more information, visit streetsoftoronto.com or @streetsoftoronto on social media. For high-res images, please click here .

About Streets of Toronto

Streets of Toronto is a passionate independent media company with a vision to connect with the people of Toronto through daily original stories about the city and its neighbourhoods. Powered by the team at Post City, Streets of Toronto's collective reaches a community of nearly 1 million across their digital and social platforms.

About Tomorrow Brew Co.

Proudly Canadian, Tomorrow Brew Co. was founded in 2014 by mother-son team Pat and Ian Macdonald, who envisioned celebrating what's great about Canada through craft beer. Tomorrow Brew Co. aims to share stories unique to Canada through distinctive and delicious craft brews in an effort to build a better tomorrow.

Available for interview:

Kaitlin Narciso - Streets of Toronto, Head of Social and Video Production

Lorne London - Streets of Toronto, Publisher

