Negotiations stalled: Swissport fuellers at YVR vote to strike

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Aircraft fuellers at Vancouver International Airport have voted in favour of taking strike action against Swissport Canada. Swissport manages the refuelling of almost all passenger and cargo aircraft at YVR.

Public Service Alliance of Canada regional executive vice president Jamey Mills is warning that work disruptions at YVR may be on the horizon.

"PSAC members at Swissport worked through a period of significant uncertainty during the pandemic and endured a series of layoffs and re-hires." says Mills "Now the employer wants to undermine the health benefits of our members, while offering them a minimal wage increase – all while inflation has skyrocketed and the Lower Mainland continues to be one of Canada's most expensive places to live."

"Our union recognizes that the aviation industry has been hit hard as a result of the pandemic however Swissport can't try to rebuild their profits on the back of their workers." said Barry Tchir, Union of Canadian Transportation Employees regional vice president. "Despite the many challenges of being a front-line worker during the pandemic, our members went above and beyond through very uncertain times and deserve a fair deal at the bargaining table."

"The ball is in Swissport's court." said Tchir, "We're prepared to work with a federal mediator to come a fair agreement, but we're also prepared to take strike action if a last-minute deal isn't reached this week."

There are approximately 50 members of PSAC-UCTE Local 20221 working at Swissport Canada, refueling aircraft and providing associated services at YVR. They have been without a contract since October 2021.

