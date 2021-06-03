QUÉBEC CITY, June 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Québec government and the Algonquin communities have concluded a four-year framework agreement governing moose management in the Réserve faunique La Vérendrye.

The government is seeking long-term collaboration to broaden participation by the Anishinaabe Nation in the moose management process and ensure better cohabitation in the territory of the wildlife reserve.

The agreement, which seeks to resolve the issues that have arisen since 2019 in the community in the Haute-Gatineau and Hautes-Laurentides regions, concerns sport moose hunting.

To preserve the herd, the random draw for moose hunting packages offered by the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq) in the territory of the Réserve faunique La Vérendrye has been temporarily suspended for 2021 and 2022. Suspending the random draw for hunting packages will enable the parties to jointly conduct studies in the field that will be used to determine the environment's carrying capacity and the quality of moose habitat. The studies' conclusions will serve as a guide for the future.

There is a desire to ensure better cohabitation. The compromise reached paves the way for a new era of partnership between Québec and the Anishinaabe Nation for the benefit of all hunters.

"Following several months of sustained negotiations, I am indeed pleased that the agreement on hunting in the Réserve faunique de la Vérendrye has been ratified. This temporary agreement will restore a harmonious social climate while we find permanent solutions that will allow us to adequately preserve the resource for future generations. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of the negotiations, especially the MNAs from the region. It is my hope that this step forward will mark the end of the discord surrounding hunting in the Réserve faunique La Vérendrye and that hunters and the Aboriginal peoples will soon cohabitate in the territory in peace and a spirit of mutual respect."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"The analyses stemming from the studies will reveal the state of the moose herd and its habitat and determine the subsequent measures to be implemented to ensure conservation in the Réserve faunique La Vérendrye. The ratification of the agreement with the Algonquin communities is a significant step that will ensure the long-term survival of moose in this reserve and restore a more harmonious social climate in the future."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

Highlights:

The impending collaboration agreement will focus on:

measures aimed at facilitating traditional activities, especially hunting, fishing, and trapping, by the Anishinaabe communities in the territory of application in a spirit of respect for the principles of the sound management of wildlife and halieutic resources, in particular the principle of conservation;

the elaboration of a model that promotes broader participation by the Anishinaabe communities in the moose management process in the territory of application, with particular emphasis on the recognition of the traditional knowledge of the Anishinaabe communities;

the assessment of wildlife-related economic development opportunities for the Anishinaabe communities;

promoting harmonious cohabitation and stability relating to moose management, thereby ensuring the preservation of the herd in the territory.

The agreement has no impact on the activities of outfitting operations, controlled harvesting zones (ZECs), and neighbouring businesses since it only concerns moose hunting in the Réserve faunique La Vérendrye.

