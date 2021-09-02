QUÉBEC, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The negotiations on moose management in the Réserve faunique La Vérendrye resulted in the signing of a framework agreement aimed at preserving the herd and ensuring social harmony in the Haute-Gatineau and Hautes-Laurentides regions. The agreement includes a number of interim measures governing hunting in the wildlife reserve until a more comprehensive collaboration agreement between the government and the region's Algonquin communities has been reached.

Consequently, the sale of licences for moose hunting in the wildlife reserve will be suspended from the 2021 hunting season to March 31, 2023. Depending on the results of field studies, the sale of moose hunting licences for the period April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 will be authorized for a maximum of 100 groups of four hunters. Details regarding the hunting rules for subsequent periods will be announced at a later date.

The framework agreement monitoring committee will hold its first meeting on September 3. For further information, visit the Secrétariat aux affaires autochtones website.

Quotes:

"I am pleased that this framework agreement has been signed, as it will ease the tension between the parties and allow studies to be conducted in the Réserve faunique La Vérendrye. The priority can thus be placed on long-term balance and future generations will reap the benefits of a large stable herd and peaceful coexistence of Indigenous communities and sport hunters. It is my hope that this suspension will mark the end of the discord and foster a strong, long-term collaboration between all of the parties concerned."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"The interim measures put in place will enable the parties to jointly conduct studies in the field that will be used to determine the environment's carrying capacity and the quality of moose habitat. The agreement entered into between the government and the region's Algonquin communities will ensure the long-term survival of moose in this wildlife reserve and restore a more harmonious social climate in the future."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

Relevant link:

