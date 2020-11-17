VAL-D'OR, QC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - A meeting was held yesterday in Val-d'Or between the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafrenière, the chiefs of the Algonquin communities and the Grand Chief of the Tribal Council of the Anishinabeg Algonquin Nation, Verna Polson. All parties agreed to immediately begin a negotiation process to find lasting solutions to avoid a repeat of the situation experienced in the fall, during the moose hunting season, in the La Vérendrye Wildlife Reserve.

During this meeting, it was agreed that the random draw for hunting, conducted by the Sépaq, would be postponed until March 2021 and that there would be no pressure applied during the negotiations. In order to foster harmonious discussion between the Algonquin Nation and the Gouvernement du Québec, the Minister announced the appointment of an experienced negotiator, Mario Gibeault. The Gouvernement du Québec and the Algonquin representatives were mobilized and ready search for mutually acceptable solutions together.

Quotes:

"I am convinced that it is through dialogue, understanding and mutual respect that together, we will come to a permanent solution. We do not want to see a repeat of what happened earlier this fall, which undermines the relations between our nations. I wish to thank everyone who is working toward finding solutions, especially my colleagues the MNA for Labelle, Chantale Jeannotte, and the MNA for Gatineau, Robert Bussière. I remain hopeful!"

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"It is essential to keep the dialogue going in order to come to a consensus. The success of this initiative by Minister Lafrenière demonstrates a true willingness of the parties to improve the relations between nations."

Pierre Dufour, Minster of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

