MONTREAL, June 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - While there is still no settlement in sight in the negotiations between the Cree School Board and its employees, the Association of Employees of Northern Quebec (AENQ-CSQ) and the North West Union of Professionals in School Milieu (SPPMSNO-CSQ), which represent the personnel, condemn the irresponsible attitude of the Management Negotiation Committee for the Cree School Board (MNCCSB), which is involved in the file.

At a time when the Cree School Board remains the only workplace in Quebec where negotiations in the public sector of education are still not settled, the AENQ-CSQ President, Larry Imbeault, and Jean-Claude Major, President of the SPPMSNO-CSQ, denounce its obvious bad faith and remind the employer of its duties and responsibilities.

A Strong Signal to the MNCCSB

"We have a clear message for the Management Negotiation Committee of the Cree School Board: In case you are not aware of it, negotiations are not a match or a game to determine who is the strongest or most cunning at the expense of the other. It is a two-way process that must lead to agreements for the good of YOUR employees, who are members of the AENQ-CSQ and the SPPMSNO-CSQ. Agreements that benefit everyone," explains Larry Imbeault.

The President of the AENQ-CSQ would also like to emphasize to the MNCCSB a fundamental rule in such exercise: "When an offer is presented to you, a mere NO from you is not enough. You MUST propose a counter-offer. When you offer premiums to a particular group, you must give us the specifics, not just the main lines. That is the basis of intelligent bargaining!"

Negotiations That Are Proceeding Unequally

For his part, Jean-Claude Major denounces the unequal evolution of the negotiations between the different teaching, professional and support groups. "It is not normal that, for weeks now, only spokespersons for the support staff have been called to the tables, while nothing is happening on the side of the teaching and professional personnel. We get the impression that they are trying to divide us and that one group is being held hostage in favour of another one. Negotiations must progress at all three bargaining tables at the same time," explains the President of the SPPMSNO-CSQ.

He goes on to say that the three negotiating tables must be convened as soon as possible to reach agreements in principle, which are becoming increasingly urgent as another round of bargaining in the public sector is fast approaching.

Workers Who Are United and Determined

The two union leaders cautioned the employer that no matter how hard it tries, it will not succeed in undermining the spirit of the Cree School Board workers. "You will not divide us. You will not break us. We are standing united and will remain so until the negotiations are brought to an end for the collective benefit of all members. Act now," concluded the two presidents.

