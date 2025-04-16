Negocios y Representaciones S.A.S. Announces Sale of Shares of Mineros S.A.

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Negocios y Representaciones S.A.S. ("Negocios y Representaciones") today announces that it has sold an aggregate of 28,424,408 common shares ("Common Shares") of Mineros S.A. ("Mineros" or the "Company") (TSX: MSA) (CB: MINEROS) at a price of 5,500 Colombian pesos ("COP"), equivalent to approximately CDN$1.91 as of March 25, 2025, per Common Share for aggregate consideration of approximately CDN$54.3 million pursuant to the improved public tender offer commenced by Sun Valley Investments AG (the "Sun Valley Offer"). The Common Shares disposed of represent an aggregate of approximately 9.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the sale, Negocios y Representaciones now holds less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Prior to the disposition, Negocios y Representaciones, together with its joint actor, had beneficial ownership over 37,711,211 Common Shares, representing 12.58% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares were originally acquired for investment purposes. On February 28, 2025, Negocios y Representaciones announced the commencement of a competing public tender offer to acquire Common Shares of Mineros by way of an Oferta Pública de Adquisición Competidora (the "OPAC" or the "Competing Offer") through the facilities of the Colombia Securities Exchange. Subsequent to the announcement, Negocios y Representaciones determined to tender the majority of its Common Shares to a further increased Sun Valley Offer. Negocios y Representaciones currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to its investment in Mineros.

This news release is issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning Systems and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the report to be filed by Negocios y Representaciones in connection with the foregoing matters will be available under the SEDAR+ profile of Mineros at www.sedarplus.ca or may be obtained by contacting Valores Bancolombia S.A. Comisionista de Bolsa at +57 604 404 0000.

The head office address of Mineros is Carrera 43A No. 14-109, Piso 6, Edificio Nova Tempo, Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia. Negocios y Representaciones is a corporation existing under the laws of the Republic of Colombia. The head office address of Negocios y Representaciones is Carrera 81 A # 26 24 Oficina 201, Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia.

SOURCE Negocios y Representaciones S.A.S.

For further information relating to Negocios y Representaciones, please contact: Jairo Julian Agudelo Restrepo, Email: [email protected], Phone: +57 604 404 0000; Isabel Cristina Sánchez Uribe, Email: [email protected], Phone: +57 604 404 0000