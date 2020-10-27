NEFF Announces New Leadership, a Unique Dry-Fit Production Process, and Plans for an E-Commerce Platform

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - NEFF Beautiful Living began in 1966 by combining old-world craftsmanship with innovative processes to produce some of the world's finest cabinetry. Today, the company has evolved to do more, and be more. When acquired by Arash Beheshti in 2019, under his leadership and guidance, NEFF expanded both its vision and reach, taking beautiful living across the world to destinations including the Bahamas, Chicago, New York, Miami, Russia, Toronto and Hawaii. In addition to kitchens, NEFF now transforms the interiors of residential and commercial properties, hospitality and retail spaces. To Arash, and NEFF, it was never just a cabinet box; it was the beginning of infinite possibilities. In its pursuit of perfection, NEFF brings artists, engineers and designers together to ingrain each inch of design with vibrancy, integrity and durability. Their philosophy: pieces of perfection will always find each other.

Beheshti brings over 25 years of experience in design, engineering, development, construction and manufacturing to NEFF. He also brings a unique perspective, having managed, developed and constructed over 30 high-rise towers, 14,000 residential units and 2 master-planned communities valued at above $5 Billion. Beheshti knows what is needed by the development industry, he was once part of it; now, he has brought that very same understanding to NEFF, and he aims to revolutionize an already innovative industry. Beheshti is integral to NEFF's new perspective, having already introduced numerous procedures and processes that have reimagined the company in its pursuit to live beautiful, and create that which is deserving of the NEFF monogram. In addition to plans which will see an e-commerce platform and extensive digital dealer portals integrated into their new website, allowing both global reach and access, one such initiative is their new Dry-Fit process.

A sign of their commitment to manufacturing luxury, NEFF's Dry-Fit process is unique to the industry, and a true mark of distinguished, elevated design. It is testament to the meticulous attention to detail and preparedness that NEFF is renowned for, and it ensures the quality expected from a brand that a global audience relies on. Inside NEFF's factory of over 100,000 sq. ft., custom-built staging areas host the Dry-Fit process in which 100% of all elevations are tested before shipping. This ensures that each product has already been thoroughly examined, organized and wrapped to preserve quality over the course of the entire process.

"We give our clients exactly what they want. We have expanded our portfolio of palettes, materials, finishes, and hardware; we have entered new industries, integrated new technologies, and transformed our possibilities. Every possibility is offered, and, with upcoming introduction of our e-commerce platform, it will all be accessible from the comfort of your homes." said Arash Beheshti, President, NEFF Beautiful Living.

The process, executed to such precision, as a result of pioneering technology and numerous hours spent, never loses the individual touch of hand-crafted care. NEFF prides itself on its unsurpassed production strength and delicate craftsmanship: that is what enables Beautiful Living to shine through.

About NEFF Beautiful Living

NEFF is one of the world's leading international manufacturing companies. It distributes its products through prominent designers, established dealers and, soon, an e-commerce platform. For over five decades, NEFF has been recognized as a tenured manufacturer of fine cabinetry, creating kitchens, custom closets, hospitality lounges and retail experiences that reimagine what it means to live beautiful. It is the pinnacle of classic craftsmanship.

