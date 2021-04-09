Need a Source? Muslim Canadian Comedian Hoodo Hersi on Celebrating Ramadan and what it Means for the Muslim Community

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Next week (April 13) marks the start of Ramadan, the largest yearly celebration for Muslims and members of Islam, and while Ramadan festivities will be different this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, we know Canadian Muslims are still excited to celebrate and give thanks over the month-long celebration.

To help spread awareness of Ramadan and its significance to the Muslim Canadian community, Hoodo Hersi, a Toronto-based Muslim comedian and host of the video series for Zabiha Halal's Sharing Halal campaign is available for interviews via phone or zoom to discuss:

How she'll be celebrating the start of Ramadan next Tuesday

The significance of Ramadan and what the month-long religious celebration means to her and those in the Muslim community

Why she felt so passionate about joining Zabiha Halal on their Sharing Halal Road Trip aimed at sharing the stories of Canadian Muslims

About Hoodo Hersi

Hoodo Hersi is taking Canada by storm. She was recently selected as a New Face: Canada at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, and has performed on Comedy Network, the CBC, and festivals and clubs all over North America. Hoodo has also had the distinct honour of hosting the TEDxToronto conference.

As host of the video series for Zabiha Halal's Sharing Halal campaign, Hoodo recently "hit the road" to share a virtual Halal meal with three Canadian Muslim women across Canada who have created business ventures that honour their religious roots and support their communities.

