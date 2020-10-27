Need A Source? Expert Availability Alert

Canadian film industry veteran Nuria Bronfman available to comment on evidence of movie theatre safety and the industry's response to the challenges of COVID-19

Zero Outbreaks Linked to Movie Theatres Anywhere on the Globe

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Winter in Canada means an increase in indoor activities. As Canadians continue to face the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are seeking fun, safe indoor activities such as visiting their local movie theatre.

In spite of the pandemic, Canadians have shown how much they truly love the big screen experience, with more than 2 million guests visiting theatres across Canada since July. Out of more than 600 cinema locations across Canada and thousands of film screenings, there have been zero COVID-19 transmissions reported. In fact, there have been no outbreaks traced to movie theatres anywhere in the world. Guest survey data from the country's largest film exhibitor (Cineplex), shows that Canadians overwhelmingly feel safe as well, with a 93 per cent satisfaction rate on auditorium health and safety, and a 95 per cent satisfaction rate on overall experience.

Nuria Bronfman, Executive Director at the Movie Theatre Association of Canada (MTAC) is available to speak to the evidence that shows cinemas are safe, responsibly operated, and are beneficial for the economy. Nuria has spent decades in the motion picture industry, working with the top film executives from across North America. Prior to her role with MTAC, Nuria spent years at Famous Players as VP of Corporate Affairs, and at the Toronto International Film Festival as Director of Communications and Gala Film Programmer liaising with senior film executives and celebrities at all of the major studios.



Nuria can also provide expertise on a broad range of topics such as:

Research statistics and evidence of movie theatre safety

The ongoing health and safety measures being implemented in cinemas across Canada , and the status of outreach and education efforts with provincial governments

, and the status of outreach and education efforts with provincial governments The impact of COVID-19 on the cinema industry and employment

Guest survey data on health and safety in response to COVID-19

About Movie Theatre Association of Canada

Founded in 1980, the Movie Theatre Association of Canada (MTAC) is a trade organization representing the interests of exhibitors behind more than 3,000 movie screens nation-wide.

MTAC works collaboratively to share best practices and identify ways to preserve and promote Canadian exhibitors. Within North America and globally, MTAC acts as the voice of Canada's exhibitor network, communicating their unique needs and challenges to industry stakeholders worldwide.

Members of MTAC rely on the association to stay abreast of the most current industry news and developments, as it acts as a liaison between governing bodies and provides strategic counsel on a wide range of issues.

In the face of diverse and ever-growing viewing and distribution offerings available to consumers today, MTAC endeavours to assist exhibitors in continually delivering unparalleled movie-going experiences to audiences, shining the spotlight on the excitement of 'going to the movies' and seeing films how they are meant to be seen – on the "Big Screen."

SOURCE Movie Theatre Association of Canada

For further information: To arrange an interview with Nuria Bronfman on these, or other cinema related topics, please contact: [email protected]