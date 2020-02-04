Need a Ride? Just Whistle! in Tofino and Whistler

TOFINO and WHISTLER, BC, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Whistle! ride-sharing company is pleased to announce its launch in the resort communities of Tofino on Wednesday, February 5, and in Whistler on Monday, February 10.

Whistle! was the first ride-sharing company to be approved in BC, in a decision by the Passenger Transportation Board on 16 December, 2019. After a whirlwind of preparation to meet all regulations, and recruit and train local drivers in its two operating areas, Whistle! is poised to begin operations on the above dates.

"It has been a wildly busy few weeks for us," says Whistle! founder Dylan Green, "both in terms of fine-tuning our custom Whistle! Ride smartphone app, setting up offices, and especially in lining up our teams of local drivers, with Class 4 licences and approved vehicles, in our base communities of Tofino and Whistler."

Unlike giant multi-national players like Uber and Lyft, Whistle! is a small, locally owned and operated ride-sharing company — which the company sees as its strong suit. Mr. Green, who spent 15 years developing Tofino Bus into the largest inter-city bus provider in BC, is optimistic about the benefits of ride-sharing for resort communities. "A unique factor of transportation in resort communities is the huge fluctuation in demand that happen seasonally, and on weekends and holidays. Ride-sharing is an ideal tool for meeting this fluctuating demand, making it simple to put more vehicles on the road when demand peaks. Visitors to the Tofino and Whistler areas want that local experience, and Whistle! is here to provide it."

The company also expects that ride-sharing will be a boon to locals, both in providing flexible, part-time employment for drivers, and in helping locals get to work (or play) in neighbouring communities by sharing a Whistle! ride.

The initial teams will be five drivers in the Tofino area and 10 in the Whistler area, building numbers and company support facilities as summer approaches and demand builds. Local vehicle owner/drivers are still being recruited in both areas — interested drivers can find more information at Whistle.ca.

The Whistle! Ride smartphone app will be live at Whistle.ca and on the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play (Android). The app is easy and intuitive to use, matching industry leaders in quickly connecting passengers with certified drivers, for an upfront fare, from your phone. Download, set up your account, and you're good to go.

"Need a ride? Just Whistle!" in Whistler–Squamish–Pemberton, or on the west coast of Vancouver Island in Tofino–Long Beach–Ucluelet, with Whistle! — the first licensed ride-sharing company in BC!

SOURCE Whistle!

For further information: Dylan Green, President, Whistle!, cell: 1-250-726-4065, office: 1-778-770-1110, email: [email protected]

