Stationside will be one of the first condominiums that connects with the Future Milton Mobility Hub, transforming downtown Milton

MILTON, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Neatt Communities, a trailblazing force in the Halton region's homebuilding and development sector with 7,000 units already in its pipeline, is set to introduce its inaugural project, Stationside , in November 2023. As one of the first condominiums connected to the Future Mobility Hub and Milton GO station, Stationside will become a catalyst for the development of Milton's downtown core. The Milton GO Station's upcoming expansion positions the town as a vital element in the GTA's transportation network, redefining Milton as the GTA's next major transit hub.

Neatt Communities Announce Plans To Launch Stationside: Propelling Milton’s Future Mobility Hub with New Condominium Project (CNW Group/Neatt Communities)

Conveniently located at 135 Nipissing Rd. in Milton's MTSA (Metro-transit station area), this visionary development comprises two towers—one 19 stories and one 23 stories—connected by a six-storey shared podium. These towers offer a total of 612 suites ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedrooms with a den, with suites from 447 to 900 sq. ft. Stationside's proximity to transit ensures unparalleled convenience for residents and signifies the region's growing role as a conduit of accessibility, simplifying daily commutes and enhancing connectivity.

The Future Mobility Hub hub is projected to bring in roughly 25,000 new residents to the Milton area, provide 4,000 jobs, and connect new developments, offices, restaurants, and transit to create a central point of access in Milton. In addition, through a partnership with Metrolinx, the upcoming Milton Go expansion will offer 15-minute rush hour train service from Milton to Union Station, increasing trips by 30% and providing 3,000 new GO train seats for residents, along with 8,000 employment opportunities.

"We're thrilled to introduce Stationside to Milton, a project that seamlessly blends convenience, culture, and connectivity," said Mike Vernooy, Principal of Neatt Communities, who has more than 30 years of experience in the development industry, and has brought more than 25,000 new homes to the market in hallmark communities across the GTA. "Positioned at the heart of Milton's mobility hub, Stationside is set to redefine the town's future as the GTA's next major transit hub. This marks only the beginning of Neatt Communities' long-term commitment to Milton, where we envision creating a vibrant urban centre that brings modernity and tradition together, shaping a bright future for this community."

Milton is now recognized as one of the top 10 cities in Canada, and as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country given the influx in new residents. Milton also boasts the lowest residential property taxes in the GTA at 3.4%, and the second-lowest in the province. While this offers an unparalleled property investment opportunity, there is a severe shortage in Milton's rental market indicating a stronger demand for well-located, well-designed rental units. Stationside's intrinsic value of offering direct access to transit means Stationside will join the ranks of pre-construction units proven to appreciate up to 34% faster than similar projects on the market due to its transit-based location.

Adding to the location's value, the 400-acre Milton Education Village (MEV) region will focus on higher learning, sustainability, and the future. The MEV will introduce state-of-the-art educational and research facilities, diverse housing options, accessible transportation, green spaces, and urban amenities to the area. With 80% of the population under 50 years of age and 380 km of green space, Milton offers a fresh, vibrant and youthful community for those looking to start their lives outside of the city.

Stationside will feature an array of outstanding amenities and features, including:

30,000 sq. ft. outdoor terrace with sun loungers, dining areas, outdoor BBQs, and a bocce court

Entertainment lounges, allowing residents to take advantage of a full kitchenette, bar, and dining space

State-of-the-art gym

Yoga room and meditation area

Co-working space

Coffee bar and lounge

Architecture by KNYHM:

KNYMH collaborated seamlessly with Neatt Communities to craft a remarkable building façade that embodies vibrancy and sophistication. This distinctive creation came to life through a harmonious blend of animated design elements, color, and the meticulous selection of high-quality materials. The façade features a striking combination of precast panels, sleek window walls, and tasteful aluminum accents, resulting in a visually stunning and elegant exterior that captivates onlookers.

Interior Design by The Palette Project Inc.:

Each square foot of Stationside is curated by a personal, hands-on, innovative approach to interior design by The Palette Project Inc. The project will feature modern design elements, an inviting atmosphere, and comfortable accommodations combined into one living area. Key features include wide plank luxury vinyl tile (LVT) floors, 9' floor-to-ceiling windows, straight edge composite quartz slab countertops, and much more.

Stationside will mark the beginning of Neatt Communities' long-term commitment to Milton and the MTSA region, specifically with plans for a second condominium project at 560 Main St. in the coming years.

Neatt Communities will launch sales pre-construction for Stationside in November 2023 with units starting from $487,990. For more information, please visit: Stationside.ca

About Neatt Communities:

Neatt Communities is a leading homebuilding and development company in the Halton Region of Ontario, Canada. Established in 2020, Neatt is guided by strong values of integrity, fairness, and responsibility. Co-founded by industry veterans Mike Vernooy and Grant Hood, the company is dedicated to creating better homes and communities through thoughtful development. With a commitment to open communication, intentionality, accountability, and inclusivity, Neatt Communities aims to reshape the future of the GTA with 7,000 future residential units in its pipeline.

For more information, please visit NeattCommunities.com or on social media @NeattCommunities .

SOURCE Neatt Communities

For further information: Media Contact: Elise Magliocchetti, NKPR [email protected]