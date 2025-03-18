Nearmap Launches 'Portfolio Intelligence' Solution for P&C Insurers

Portfolio Intelligence is an AI-powered solution enabling insurance carriers to act on portfolio-level insights at scale and with greater precision.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nearmap, a leading provider of property intelligence to insurers, today announced the launch of Portfolio Intelligence, an AI-powered pre-built solution allowing insurance carriers to move beyond individual property assessments and act on portfolio-level insights. With more comprehensive intelligence, insurers can easily visualize and assess risk distribution to enhance portfolio resilience, evaluate portfolio performance by agency or region, and identify untapped market opportunities.

Instead of manually aggregating property data from multiple sources to understand the full scope of portfolio health, Portfolio Intelligence, available in the Betterview platform by Nearmap, aggregates AI-powered risk detections and scores based on up-to-date aerial imagery. The result is a clear view of risk distribution and faster access to in-depth portfolio quality insights.

With this new solution, insurers can:

Improve operational efficiency by identifying and addressing areas with accumulated risks (e.g. areas with high concentration of bad roofs), then drilling down to the individual property.

Reduce loss exposure by filtering and analyzing properties based on critical criteria including roof condition, third-party data, and custom risk flags (e.g. asphalt shingle roof material and roof older than 10 years).

Make faster, more informed decisions to optimize underwriting strategies and improve agent performance.

Identify untapped market opportunities and create action plans for agents and distribution partners.

"For too long, insurers have been forced to manage risk property by property, making it difficult to scale and optimize portfolio performance," said David Tobias, GM of Insurance at Nearmap. "Portfolio Intelligence changes that by bringing AI-powered property intelligence to the portfolio-level, providing a clear, immediate view of risk distribution and portfolio health—without the delays of manual analysis. More importantly, it enables insurers to take proactive steps based on these insights, improving underwriting efficiency, minimizing losses, and identifying new growth opportunities."

With Portfolio Intelligence, insurers can take a more strategic approach to portfolio management—moving beyond reactive risk assessment to proactive decision-making. As insurers seek to remain profitable and resilient, Nearmap remains committed to providing the data-driven intelligence they need to stay ahead.

About Nearmap:

Nearmap is the location intelligence provider customers rely on for consistent, reliable, high-resolution imagery, insights, and answers to create meaningful change in the world. The Betterview and ImpactResponse platforms by Nearmap are integrated technology solutions built for insurers applying proprietary AI and computer vision to high-resolution aerial imagery and geospatial data, generating highly accurate property intelligence. Insurance companies are empowered with on-demand insights throughout the policy lifecycle that increase quoting speed and accuracy, optimize underwriting efficiency, enhance property risk mitigation, and expedite claims. Nearmap is the only full stack provider of location intelligence—from camera, to capture, to processing, as utilized in the Betterview and ImpactResponse platforms.

For more information, please visit www.nearmap.com/solutions/insurance.

PR Contact

Scott Townsend

[email protected]

SOURCE Nearmap