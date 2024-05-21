Nearmap Appoints Ray Savona as Chief Revenue Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nearmap, a leading location intelligence and aerial imagery provider, is announcing the appointment of Ray Savona as Chief Revenue Officer. Effective May 28, 2024, Savona will play a pivotal role on the company's executive leadership team, leading the development of the company's revenue strategy and overseeing Nearmap global marketing and sales, including sales engineering and enablement.

Reporting to Andy Watt, CEO, Savona joins Nearmap with over 28 years of experience in enterprise software, where he has driven strategy, built and run enterprise and channel sales, and marketing and customer success programs for organizations globally. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue and Customer Officer at Mural, and prior to that, for more than 13 years, served in various leadership roles at Autodesk, including leading sales in the Americas and the creation and leadership of the company's first customer success organization.

"This appointment comes at an exceptional time for the company," said Andy Watt, CEO, Nearmap. "We are transforming our business and enhancing our platform and products to meet the evolving and growing location intelligence needs of customers today, and with Ray's deep experience and proven track record, I know he is the right leader to take Nearmap to the next level."

"Nearmap is an incredible business and their impressive technology stack and product offering solve real customer challenges. Organizations are rapidly realizing the value of geospatial and location-based technologies to make better business decisions, mitigate risk and support developmental initiatives. I couldn't be more excited to join the company that is driving the adoption of this technology on a global scale."

Savona's appointment underscores the commitment Nearmap has made to scaling its business and enhancing its position as a leading provider of aerial imagery and location intelligence data.

Media Contact:

Taylor Cenicola

[email protected]

About Nearmap:

Nearmap provides easy, instant access to high-resolution aerial imagery, city-scale 3D content, AI data sets, and geospatial tools. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand several times each year, making current content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights—enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations, and better financial performance. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the largest aerial survey companies in the world. For more information, please visit www.nearmap.com .

SOURCE Nearmap