Nearly one in two Quebeckers is experiencing significant financial anxiety, according to a Centraide and Leger study

Financial strain persists amid worrying signs of food insecurity

MONTREAL, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Quebeckers are continuing to feel significant financial strain, as revealed by the results of Centraide's sixth financial anxiety index, conducted in collaboration with Leger. Nearly 9 out of 10 Quebeckers (86%) report feeling this strain, with nearly one in two (48%) experiencing significant financial anxiety (from a moderate to extreme level). Since 2022, the index has risen from 38.8 to 40.4, with another increase over the past year.

The data also point to a more recent deterioration, as one in four people (25%) say that their financial situation has gotten worse over the past six months. Moreover, 45% say they have less than a one-month buffer to cover a loss of income or an unexpected expense of $500 to $1,000.

What's more, 60% of Quebeckers say they are worried about the province's economic outlook, and this concern is contributing to their sense of financial insecurity.

"This study confirms what the community agencies in our network see every day: that financial anxiety is very real and that it concretely impacts people's family lives, mental health, and ability to plan for the future," said Tasha Lackman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Centraide of Greater Montreal. "Living on a low income means having to make hard choices, for example, between paying your rent and buying groceries. It also means worrying about even the smallest unexpected expense. Those who feel the effects the most are people who work but can't make ends meet, families who struggle to provide for their children's needs, and young adults starting out in life with a very heavy financial load."

Worrying signs of food insecurity

According to the survey, reported food insecurity has risen sharply since 2025, with 30% of Quebeckers in this situation compared to 22% last year. Food was also the top concern for over half of respondents (54%, an increase over last year), followed by housing (46%) and child-related expenses (44%).

"Anxiety has been trending upward since 2022 in lockstep with more widespread financial strain in the population," said Sébastien Dallaire, Executive Vice-President, Eastern Canada, at Leger. "For example, we have seen a rise in a range of food insecurity indicators, such as not being able to afford healthy meals, worrying about not having enough food, eating less due to lack of money, or running out of food at home. This is very concerning."

Specific groups feeling a particular strain

The study shows that parents are one of the groups most anxious about their finances, as 3 out of 5 (60%) are experiencing significant financial anxiety (a moderate to extreme level). Single-parent families are more likely to have to put off financial decisions or plans due to their financial situation, for example, when it comes to saving money, going on a vacation, taking part in leisure activities, or even covering costs for medical, dental, or mental health care.

Gaps in anxiety levels also emerge depending on people's financial literacy and housing situation. Twice as many people with low financial literacy experience significant financial anxiety (62% versus 33%).

Tenants are another group with one of the highest rates of anxiety, as 27% are significantly worried about getting evicted.

Financial anxiety can take a toll on people's mental health and quality of life. Young adults aged 18 to 34 feel these effects in particular, as they can experience symptoms such as trouble concentrating at work or school (49%), problems sleeping (40%), and family conflict or tension at home (36%) due to their financial situation.

Since 2022, Centraide of Greater Montreal has been surveying Quebeckers to track their financial concerns over time. The financial anxiety index is comprised of three indicators: financial and family situation, financial knowledge, and concerns about various financial aspects. To consult the study, click here (in French only).

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

A true agent of change, Centraide of Greater Montreal is a public foundation whose mission is to bring people together and take action for an inclusive and poverty-free Greater Montreal. To achieve this goal, it supports a network of 375 community agencies and projects in Laval, in Montreal and on the South Shore that improve the living conditions of people in a situation of poverty. Centraide works with the Greater Montreal population and with communities, businesses, institutions and philanthropic organizations. For more information or to contribute to Centraide's campaign: centraide-mtl.org.

About Leger

Leger is the largest Canadian-owned market research and analytics company, with more than 300 employees in Canada and the United States. Leger has been working with prestigious clients since 1986. For more information: leger360.com.

SOURCE Centraide of Greater Montreal

Information: Annick Gagnon, Public Relations Advisor, Centraide of Greater Montreal, 514-437-3672, [email protected]