PC® Insurance introduces new digital experience to simplify how Canadians can purchase home and auto insurance online

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - PC® Insurance has made buying home and auto insurance easier for Canadians, with new online features that allow Canadians to now purchase home and auto insurance online. The upgraded digital experience allows eligible customers to not only search for the best quotes, but now to purchase insurance online, with just a few simple clicks.

Nearly half of Canadians say the process to purchase home and auto insurance is outdated, according to PC® Insurance survey (CNW Group/President's Choice Financial)

"We understand how busy life can be and wanted to find a way to make purchasing insurance simple and rewarding for Canadians," says Ciara Beauchemin, Senior Vice President, PC Services. "With the new online experience, we've simplified our process for the modern consumer to give them back more time to enjoy the things they love doing."

PC® Insurance commissioned a survey of over 1,500 Canadians to uncover current perceptions surrounding insurance.

Nearly half of Canadians say the insurance industry is outdated

Research shows consumers are shifting to online purchases, with 50% of respondents preferring online insurance purchases.

"Consumer purchasing habits and needs are evolving and we want to make sure those are reflected in our offerings," adds Beauchemin.

Canadians' top concerns with purchasing home and auto insurance

Time consuming (34%)

Lack of trust (21%)

Complicated (16%)

Inconvenience/hassle (14%)

"Adding value is our main priority when developing new features for our customers," says Beauchemin. "And this one is no different. We've focused on convenience, simplicity and time, to create a process that ensures Canadians get can through the application efficiently, and with clarity."

Cost and quality service remain a top priority for Canadians

Two thirds (68%) of Canadians say cost is their top priority when purchasing insurance.

One third (34%) say their least favourite part of buying insurance is putting in the time it takes to buy it.

"At PC Insurance, we deliver added value and convenience by doing the work for you. We compare quotes from a variety of trusted insurance providers to find you the right coverage that fits your needs and budget," adds Beauchemin.

Other key survey findings:

Save time by going online: Seventy per cent of Canadians believe the insurance buying process is time consuming.

Seventy per cent of Canadians believe the insurance buying process is time consuming. Canadians see benefits of knowledge: Almost seventy per cent (68%) believe they are knowledgeable about the insurance process.

Almost seventy per cent (68%) believe they are knowledgeable about the insurance process. Research never stops: Over 50% of Canadians do the research themselves when looking for insurance, followed by information from family and friends (20%), and information from insurance brokers (19%).

As a one-stop-shop, PC® Insurance makes it easy for Canadians to find competitive rates. Additionally, PC Optimum™ members can get exclusive pricing, saving up to 35% on their insurance rates when combined with other available discounts, and earn two times the regular PC Optimum™ points when they pay their premiums with their PC® Mastercard®. To get a quote and learn more about PC® Insurance, visit pcinsurance.ca.

About PC® Insurance

PC® Insurance provides unprecedented value to customers, simplifying home and auto insurance to help Canadians Live Life Well®. PC® auto insurance and home insurance are arranged for by PC Financial Insurance Broker Inc. and are underwritten by a number of selected Canadian insurers. PC® Insurance is a part of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About the survey

These are the findings of a survey conducted by PC® Insurance from July 31st to August 2nd, 2023, among a representative sample of 1,500 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

