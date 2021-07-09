QUÉBEC, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a total investment of $39.64 million, made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, 5,300 households in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region will have access to Vidéotron high-speed Internet services by September 2022.

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine; Caroline Proulx, Quebec's Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region and the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford; Marie-Eve Proulx, Member of the National Assembly for Côte-du-Sud; Denis Tardif, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata; and Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor.

Vidéotron will receive a combined amount of $34 million from the two levels of government to support the deployment of high-speed Internet services in the region. The total cost of the project is $39.64 million. The investment announced will accelerate the deployment of reliable, high-performance infrastructure in the municipalities listed in the annex.

Over the next few months, Vidéotron will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.

High-speed Internet services are considered essential today in a modern society like Quebec's. Access to high-performance, reliable and affordable Internet services is at the core of communities' economic and social development. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online retail and telework.

Quotes

"This is excellent news for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region and for rural Quebec as a whole. The pandemic has shown us how essential high-speed Internet access has become for our communities, not only for bringing people together virtually but also for working, studying and doing business. Our government understands that it is urgent and vital to connect rural regions throughout Canada, including Quebec. We are proud to participate in this important project and will continue to invest and partner with the Government of Quebec to ensure each household has access to high-speed Internet."

– The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"This is excellent news for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. The investments announced are unprecedented and demonstrate the extent to which the deployment of high-speed Internet services is a priority for our government. These services have become essential, not only to foster economic development and tourism in the regions but also to support the vitality of our communities."

– Caroline Proulx, Quebec's Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region and the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region

"Today's announcement is very important for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. Thanks to the collaboration between our government and Vidéotron, 5,300 households will have access to reliable, effective high-speed Internet services by September 2022. I'm proud of the work that's been accomplished. We're steadfast in our commitment. We will become leaders in connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

"Today's announcement brings me great joy because it demonstrates that our government is delivering on its commitments. The willingness to take action and to collaborate is what's making it possible to resolve issues, and that's why I commend all the players in this unprecedented operation. And finally, my thoughts turn to the people in my riding, who, as a result of this announcement, will be able to say, after so many years of waiting, that they'll finally have access to high-speed Internet."

– Marie-Eve Proulx, Member of the National Assembly for Côte-du-Sud

"More than ever, we have to provide our businesses with the means to continue growing. Also, we want to connect households to make teleworking and staying in touch with loved ones possible. Today's announcement wraps up the connectivity projects in all the municipalities in the riding. I'm proud of the work done by our government, which makes it possible to offer the population high-speed Internet, such a long-awaited service."

– Denis Tardif, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata

"Vidéotron is proud to have been chosen to connect these households in the region to high-speed Internet. Our company's been present in Bas-Saint-Laurent homes for a good many years, and the investment announced today will help us connect even more residents to our network. By September 2022, 5,300 more households in the region will be able to benefit from the best in telecommunications, the best service and the best prices."

– Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor

Quick facts

Operation High Speed will ensure connectivity for 150,000 households, notably through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies. This is made possible by an equal investment of $826.3 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec .

from the governments of and . The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including $2.75 billion as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which $1 billion comes from Budget 2021.

has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which comes from Budget 2021. On March 9, 2021 , the Government of Quebec announced that it was increasing its budget to more than $1 billion to accelerate the connection of thousands of Quebec households to high-speed Internet.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Annex: Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed—List of municipalities targeted by Vidéotron's project in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region

Les Basques RCM: Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux Saint-Simon-de-Rimouski Kamouraska RCM: Kamouraska La Pocatière Mont-Carmel Picard Rivière-Ouelle Saint-Alexandre-de-Kamouraska Saint-André-de-Kamouraska Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatière Saint-Bruno-de-Kamouraska Saint-Denis-De La Bouteillerie Saint-Gabriel-Lalemant Saint-Germain Sainte-Hélène-de-Kamouraska Saint-Joseph-de-Kamouraska Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth Saint-Pacôme Saint-Pascal Saint-Philippe-de-Néri Rivière-du-Loup RCM: Cacouna L'Isle-Verte Notre-Dame-du-Portage Rivière-du-Loup Saint-Antonin Saint-Arsène Saint-Cyprien Saint-Épiphane Saint-François-Xavier-de-Viger Saint-Hubert-de-Rivière-du-Loup Saint-Modeste Témiscouata RCM: Biencourt Dégelis Lac-des-Aigles Lejeune Pohénégamook Rivière-Bleue Saint-Athanase Saint-Eusèbe Saint-Honoré-de-Témiscouata Saint-Marc-du-Lac-Long Saint-Michel-du-Squatec Saint-Pierre-de-Lamy Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]; Alexandra Roy, Political Attaché, Office of the Premier, 819-212-0459, [email protected]; Anne-Hélène Couturier, Public Relations Advisor, Ministère du Conseil exécutif du Québec, 581-994-2663, [email protected]; Merick Séguin, Advisor, Public Relations and Corporate Affairs, Vidéotron, 438-889-3220, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

