Near-Term Production Assets Gain Traction amid Historic Gold Price Surge

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gold's remarkable surge — driven by an unstable U.S. fiscal policy and rising inflation — has propelled prices beyond the historic US$3,300 per ounce threshold in early 2025 and sparked even more bullish outlooks. Many experts are forecasting gold prices reaching as high as US$4,000 w8ithin the next 12 to 18 months. Against this backdrop, gold-focused stocks and Canadian producers are in the spotlight, offering investors significant leverage to rising gold prices within a jurisdiction recognized for its high-quality deposits and operational stability. Among these, LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) (LaFleur Profile) distinguishes itself with a fully permitted gold mill located in Canada's most productive gold region, a strategic advantage that supports both near-term production and meaningful exposure to the ongoing gold rally. LaFleur is committed to becoming a respected presence in the world of other quality gold-mining operations, including Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX) (OTC: AMXEF), Troilus Gold (TSX: TLG) (OTC: CHXMF), West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) and Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX:AOT) (OTCQX: AOTVF).

Gold-related equities — especially those linked to Canadian producers — are capturing increased investor attention.

LaFleur Minerals is positioning itself as a near-term gold producer with a strategic foothold in Québec's world-class Abitibi Gold Belt.

The company is rapidly emerging as a standout in the junior gold sector, largely due to the momentum behind its Swanson Gold Project.

LaFleur Minerals is preparing to significantly enhance its operational capabilities through the restart of the fully permitted and modernized Beacon Gold Mill.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the LaFleur Minerals editorial.

Climbing Prices

As confidence in U.S. fiscal policy continues to wane and inflationary pressures mount, gold has surged to US$3,200 per ounce in early 2025, with many analysts viewing this as the beginning of a sustained rally. Some forecasts now anticipate prices climbing to US$4,000 in the near future. The rapid escalation from US$2,500 to US$3,000 in just 210 days—the fastest on record (https://ibn.fm/MQQr9)—underscores the powerful momentum driving this historic run in the gold market.

Major financial institutions are adjusting their outlooks accordingly. Goldman Sachs now projects gold will reach US$3,700 by the end of 2025 and hit US$4,000 by mid-2026 (https://ibn.fm/Blnz9). Similarly, JPMorgan is forecasting a rise to US$4,000, crediting robust central bank activity that has seen net gold purchases averaging around 710 tonnes each quarter (https://ibn.fm/MXGcc).

In light of these developments, gold-related equities — especially those linked to Canadian producers — are capturing increased investor attention. Their strong correlation to rising gold prices and operations within a politically stable, resource-rich jurisdiction make them attractive in today's market. Among these, LaFleur Minerals stands out with its fully permitted and recently upgraded Beacon Gold Mill, strategically located in one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing areas. This combination gives investors a unique opportunity to access near-term production potential while capturing upside from gold's ongoing rally.

Establishing a Strategic Foothold

LaFleur Minerals is positioning itself as a near-term gold producer with a strategic foothold in Québec's world-class Abitibi Gold Belt. The company holds 100%-owned assets and is focused on generating near-term cash flow, led by the advancement of its flagship Swanson Gold Deposit. This advanced-stage project has seen more than 36,000 meters of historical drilling and offers strong development possibilities supported by a sizable and growing resource base.

A cornerstone of LaFleur's path to production is its fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill, which the company acquired in 2024. Located only 50 kilometers from the Swanson Project, the mill underwent approximately US$20 million in upgrades by its previous owner and boasts a processing capacity exceeding 750 tonnes per day. It is currently being readied for a restart by the end of 2025.

With Beacon Mill in place, LaFleur is uniquely positioned to process its own future ore while also tapping into additional revenue streams by offering custom milling services to nearby gold projects, which are plentiful in the area. This level of vertical integration represents a major milestone in LaFleur's evolution, transforming the company from an exploration-focused operator into a near-term gold producer with significant growth potential in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction.

Emerging as a Standout

LaFleur Minerals is rapidly emerging as a standout in the junior gold sector, largely due to the momentum behind its Swanson Gold Project. The deposit hosts a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource of 2.113 million tonnes grading 1.8 g/t gold in the Indicated resource category, totaling 123,400 ounces, along with 872,000 tonnes at 2.3 g/t gold in the Inferred resource category, representing 64,500 ounces (https://ibn.fm/OLbe7). These updated figures reflect an 8% increase in Indicated ounces and an impressive 626% surge in Inferred ounces compared to earlier estimates, underscoring the project's strong growth potential.

In addition, LaFleur has plans to initiate a robust diamond drilling campaign in Q3 2025, targeting a minimum of 5,000 meters across several high-priority zones within the Swanson property. The goal is to expand the resource base significantly, with a longer-term objective of defining over one million ounces of gold.

At the same time, the company has begun the permitting process for an up-to-100,000-tonne surface bulk sample from the Swanson deposit. The material, with an estimated average grade of 1.89 g/t gold, can be upgraded through concentration to optimize shipping and processing economics, representing approximately 6,350 ounces, or about 3% of the current resource (https://ibn.fm/n8P5L). This bulk sample will be processed at the nearby Beacon Mill, with the initiative expected to generate early revenue, provide essential metallurgical insights, and support further economic assessment of the project (https://ibn.fm/wJTXN).

Offering a Unique Advantage

LaFleur Minerals is preparing to significantly enhance its operational capabilities through the restart of the fully permitted and modernized Beacon Gold Mill, located near Val-d'Or, Québec. Acquired in late 2024 through Canada's CCAA process from Monarch Mining, the Beacon Mill positions LaFleur to process ore from its Swanson Gold Project while also offering custom milling services to nearby gold deposits, a unique advantage in a resource-rich region (https://ibn.fm/xEKmB).

Situated in the heart of the Abitibi Gold Belt, the Beacon Mill benefits from a prime location in Val-d'Or, surrounded by more than 100 historical and active gold mines (https://ibn.fm/bWsvS). This close proximity supports efficient ore transport and positions LaFleur to accelerate its bulk sampling and ramp up to full-scale processing. These steps are central to the company's plan to advance Swanson into production and generate meaningful cash flow into 2026.

The mill was obtained through an arm's length asset purchase agreement. The transaction was financed with CA$250,000 in cash and CA$850,000 in equity, with court approval received in October 2024. Monarch had suspended operations in September 2022, when gold traded in the CA$1,800/ounce range, maintaining the mill in care and maintenance after contributing CA$20 million in refurbishments. The facility features a Merrill-Crowe cyanidation circuit, a 27.5 m × 69 m processing building, extensive water and tailings basins, and robust electrics driven by a 4,000 kVA transformer.

Earlier this year, LaFleur initiated a detailed restart strategy using ABF Mines and environmental consultants to conduct site inspections, develop a parts inventory, and complete geotechnical and tailings storage facility assessments; the company plans to return the mill to full operation by early 2026 (https://ibn.fm/lyNie). Restart costs are expected to be in the CA$5–6 million range over a six- to eight–month period, with an aim to begin processing mineralized content by the end of 2025 and generating initial annual production of up to 30,000 ounces (https://ibn.fm/MaLqW). This path to production highlights the low-risk, low-restart cost factor and immense upside potential as the LaFleur pivots years ahead of other players in the region.

The timing of this effort is particularly advantageous. With gold trading at around US$3,300 per ounce, the economics of near-term production are highly favorable. The Beacon Mill gives LaFleur a strong competitive edge, enabling a rapid shift from explorer to producer while supporting regional collaboration through custom milling partnerships. Beyond its own bulk sampling plans, Beacon's 750-plus tonnes-per-day capacity creates opportunities for third-party processing or toll milling agreements, which could further strengthen LaFleur's cash flow and solidify its role within the local mining ecosystem.

From an investor perspective, the Beacon Mill stands out as a valuable strategic asset. It offers LaFleur scalability, reduced development timelines, and operational flexibility not typically available with new mill builds, which often require three to five years of permitting and significant capital outlay. The synergy between the Beacon Mill and the Swanson deposit highlights LaFleur's vertically integrated model—one that not only enhances project economics but also sets the company firmly on a near-term path to production in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. The ability to expand Beacon's capacity using future cash flow, without undergoing another lengthy permitting cycle, adds yet another layer of long-term upside for shareholders.

From Exploration to Production

LaFleur's well-defined roadmap — from the finalization of its asset acquisition in October 2024 to detailed restart planning and permitting efforts in Q1 and Q2 of 2025, leading to anticipated production by early 2026 — demonstrates a disciplined and strategic execution plan that positions the company as a compelling near-term gold producer with significant upside potential. This deliberate approach supports LaFleur's broader objective of combining systematic resource expansion through focused drilling with infrastructure-driven production enabled by its nearby fully permitted mill. Continued exploration efforts, including airborne geophysics, induced polarization (IP) surveys, and geochemical sampling, have already revealed more than 50 new drill targets—further paving the way for meaningful resource growth.

Through this integrated model, LaFleur is strategically positioned to evolve from an exploration-focused company into a producing gold operation. By early 2026, the company expects to process bulk sample material from the Swanson Gold Project at the Beacon Mill and initiate the facility's restart, an effort that will begin generating revenue to help support ongoing development. Once operating at full capacity, the mill has the potential to deliver annual production of over 20,000 ounces of gold (https://ibn.fm/UfSja).

In the current gold environment — characterized by record-high prices and strong investor interest in stable, low-risk jurisdictions — LaFleur differentiates itself through its combination of scalable assets, established infrastructure and a sustainable path to production. The company's unique positioning, with both near-term cash flow potential and long-term exploration upside, makes it an attractive option for investors looking to gain exposure to a well-managed, forward-thinking gold development story.

Making Strategic Moves

As gold continues its record-setting climb and market forecasts push expectations toward the US$4,000 per-ounce mark, mining companies across the spectrum are seizing the opportunity to advance projects and strengthen their operational readiness. From exploration-stage players to near-term producers and royalty-backed developers, the sector is responding to elevated investor interest and favorable commodity prices with strategic moves aimed at long-term value creation.

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX) (OTC: AMXEF) has announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) indicating a significant increase for the gold resource at its Perron Project (https://ibn.fm/xGZTY). According to the company, the MRE shows an increase in contained ounces as well as grade. "The high-grade, continuous nature of the Champagne Zone, in particular, puts Amex in a unique position with exceptional flexibility for the development of the project, which will be analyzed in detail for an updated PEA," stated Amex Exploration president, CEO and director Victor Cantore. "This Mineral Resource Estimate demonstrates the team's ability to identify and grow the Perron Project into a world-class gold asset. . . . In today's gold price environment, these ounces are extremely lucrative, however, are also highly resilient to fluctuations in gold prices, and I expect our upcoming PEA to reflect very positive economics."

Troilus Gold (TSX: TLG) (OTC: CHXMF) recently provided an update on the progress of basic and detailed engineering at its copper-gold Troilus Project, led by engineering partner BBA Inc. based in Montreal, Quebec (https://ibn.fm/czkTY). The company noted that a dedicated team of approximately 45 full-time engineers and specialists has been advancing key workstreams on schedule as the project moves forward on the path to construction readiness. To date, a comprehensive review of the May 2024 Feasibility Study has been completed; key trade-off studies have been conducted, which resulted in design improvements to support scalability, operational robustness and energy efficiency; and the optimized main process flowsheet was finalized on schedule, supporting the broader detailed engineering timeline.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) announced that its board of directors has approved management's recommendation to immediately restart the Madsen Mine, which the company acquired in June 2023 (https://ibn.fm/wXwRV). "We have pushed hard for two years to accomplish that feat and now, with major infrastructure projects complete and our bulk sample having delivered mined tonnes and gold grade aligned with modeled expectations, our approach has been validated, and we are ready to mine on a continual basis," said West Red Lake Gold Mines president and CEO Shane Williams. "This restart decision is a major milestone that has been achieved by systematically derisking the technical, operating, and funding requirements of a sustainable high-grade gold operation at Madsen."

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX:AOT) (OTCQX: AOTVF) recently provided an update of its activities related to the restart of operations at its Premier Gold Project, located in northwestern British Columbia (https://ibn.fm/o7KbT). In April, the company closed the second and final tranche of its private placement financing, providing key funding for mine and infrastructure development. That development is set to include increased power to allow for expanded equipment operations, including the purchase of a 4160v transformer for the Premier Northern Lights workings and additional camp space, and an increase in camp capacity to support the restart. "With the additional power capacity and camp space, Ascot anticipates that its mining contractor, Procon Mining and Tunnelling, will be positioned to increase productive operation," the company stated.

Whether through expanded mineral resources, detailed engineering advancements, full-scale mine restarts or infrastructure development, these savvy companies exemplify the momentum building across the gold sector. Each is leveraging unique assets and timely decision-making to capitalize on current market conditions, with a clear focus on scalability, production readiness and operational efficiency. As the price of gold remains historically high, investors are keeping a close watch on those poised to translate today's bullish market into sustained performance and long-term returns.

For more information, visit LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0).

