NDP Strategist Anne McGrath joins Hill+Knowlton Strategies' Ottawa Office

OTTAWA, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K), Canada's top-ranked public relations and public affairs firm, announced today that noted NDP Strategist Anne McGrath is joining its Ottawa office as an Associate with the Public Affairs team.

McGrath, whose most recent position was with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley as her Principal Secretary, will bring her seasoned political acumen, honed from her roles as National Director of the New Democratic Party of Canada and as Jack Layton's Chief of Staff, to provide the best in class strategic counsel H+K is known for across Canada.

"Anne has long established herself as one of the wisest strategic thinkers on both the national and provincial political stages," said Elizabeth Roscoe, National Lead of H+K's Public Affairs practice. "The respect and strong working rapport she's earned with elected representatives and policy leaders transcends political parties here in Ottawa and beyond. We're very fortunate to have her expertise in-house as she re-affirms her presence in federal politics in the months ahead."

A natural communicator, McGrath is also recognized as one of Canada's most perceptive commentators on national affairs. She looks forward to providing her perspective both for broadcast and online outlets, as part of H+K's upcoming Federal Election content.

"It's an exciting time to be back in Ottawa, as so much will change for federal politics regardless of the outcome of the 2019 campaign in the fall," McGrath said. "I look forward to working with the team here at H+K to ensure our clientele in every sector is well prepared to engage and work with all levels of government effectively."

