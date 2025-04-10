NDEX Systems Expands Investment Capabilities with New Alternate Asset Class Feature

MONTREAL, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - NDEX Systems, a leading provider of multi-custodial wealth management technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature: Alternate Asset Class, a powerful enhancement designed to provide users with greater flexibility in managing off-book securities. This update reinforces NDEX Systems' commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for wealth managers, investment professionals, and family offices.

With the Alternate Asset Class functionality, users can seamlessly classify, customize, and manage non-traditional investments, integrating them within their broader portfolio strategy. This streamlined approach enhances reporting, improves investment oversight, and provides a more comprehensive view of client holdings.

Key Features & Workflow:

Seamless Asset Classification & Management – Easily create and organize alternate asset classes and subclasses.

Integrated Front Office Workflows – Add and track customized securities within off-book portfolios.

Enhanced Investment Strategy – Incorporate alternate assets into structured investment models.

Comprehensive Reporting & Analytics – Gain valuable insights with improved performance tracking and household analytics.

A New Era of Investment Management

The introduction of the Alternate Asset Class feature is a significant step forward for investment professionals looking to enhance their portfolio strategies with non-traditional asset categories. By offering a seamless and integrated approach to alternate asset management, NDEX Systems continues to lead the way in financial technology innovation.

Using AI technology, NDEX automates data extraction to increase efficiency while maintaining data accuracy. NDEX's enhanced reporting capabilities will help advisors and institutions optimize their business practices and clients' portfolios.



In addition, NDEX offers a full outsourcing service to support users with asset creation, data management, reporting, and ongoing maintenance, allowing your team to focus on higher-value activities while we handle the operational details.

"We are thrilled to introduce this enhancement, which provides greater flexibility and control to our users," said Laurent Bensemana, CEO at NDEX Systems. "With the rise of alternative investments, having a structured and efficient way to classify and track these assets is crucial for wealth managers and financial institutions. Our platform ensures that these investments are easily integrated into existing workflows, enhancing both efficiency and accuracy."

For more information about NDEX Systems and the Alternate Asset Class feature, please visit www.ndexsystems.com or contact our media team at [email protected].

SOURCE Ndex Systems