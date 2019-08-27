ND Supplies Inc. to provide environmentally conscious packaging with accelerated degradation to the Canadian cannabis market

Victor Tiongco, Marketing and Ecommerce Manager at ND Supplies said: "We are a packaging company and are constantly looking for innovative products to lower the impact on the environment due to waste. From talking to attendees at cannabis conferences over the past year, many licensed producers are looking for a more environmentally friendly solution. By partnering with Calyx Containers, we can introduce to the Canadian market sustainable packaging that is both reusable and recyclable. If it does end up in the trash, Calyx's packaging can degrade faster than regular plastic products, thanks to an organic additive. This will go a long way in relieving the heavy pressure of plastic waste on the environment."

Degradation testing using the ASTM D5511 method has shown accelerated degradation of Calyx's containers by microbes found in landfills. Tests are generally conducted using 20% to 30% solids content; solids content in naturally wetter landfills range from 55% to 65%, while the driest landfills may reach 93%. Actual biodegradation rates will vary in biologically-active landfills according to the type of plastic used, the product configuration, and the solid content, temperature and moisture levels of the landfill.

The unique and patented containers from Calyx are made with FDA-food grade plastic and is the industry's first truly child resistant, air-tight, resealable, and UV resistant packaging line. Calyx containers are designed to eliminate multiple layers of cannabis packaging, such as plastic bags and cardboard boxes. Consumers can enjoy fresher products for longer, while having peace of mind about child resistance. The new packaging is available throughout Canada.

About ND Supplies Inc.

ND Supplies Inc. is a distribution company for packaging and accessories servicing the cannabis industry since 2017. Staffed with experienced and knowledgeable personnel, they are primed to service the cannabis industry. Providing innovative, quality and affordable packaging solutions for licensed producers and quality accessories for licensed dispensaries are the qualities that drives their business.

About Calyx Containers

Calyx Containers is an innovative packaging company creating solutions for the cannabis industry. They seek to make their packaging purposeful, sustainable and beautiful. Their product engineers expertly developed and tested hundreds of prototypes prior to getting their containers to market. Founded in 2016, Calyx's mission is to solve the most persistent pain points facing the marijuana industry including dispensaries and distributors.

