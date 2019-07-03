nCino Expands Global Operations to Canada to Meet Increasing Demand for Digital Transformation in Financial Services

Cloud-based fintech leader opens new office in Toronto to support growing customer base and market opportunity

TORONTO and WILMINGTON, N.C., July 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced it has established a new office in Toronto to better support the adoption of the nCino Bank Operating System within Canadian financial institutions. This office follows the opening of offices in London and Sydney in addition to its worldwide headquarters in Wilmington, North Carolina.

nCino's growing presence in Canada will serve to enhance the customer and employee experience at financial institutions by delivering a cloud-based solution to Canadian banks and credit unions that are looking to rapidly advance their offerings through innovative products and services. On average, nCino clients have experienced a 40 percent decrease in loan closing times, a 22 percent increase in efficiency, and a 92 percent reduction in servicing costs.

As nCino expands in this market, its efforts will be led by Cameron (Cam) Sterrett, area vice president and general manager, Canada. With over 13 years of experience in the fintech industry, Cam brings a wealth of in-market knowledge and expertise in financial services and digital transformation.

"At nCino, we're fully invested in the customer journey and pride ourselves on helping transform financial services through innovation, reputation and speed," said Sterrett. "Our Canadian market presence is strategically important to nCino's leadership, and this office positions the nCino ecosystem to effectively serve both current and future Canadian customers as we grow. We're confident that we'll continue to deliver on both institutional and customer needs by providing agile end-to-end capabilities to support success."

nCino's success in partnering with over 250 financial institutions is testament to its focus on meeting the global demand for digitization in the financial services industry. In seven years, the company has expanded across the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. For the Canadian market, it plans to continue this track record of growth by hiring talented personnel in key roles that understand local demands and regulations, and can meet the evolving needs of financial institutions and their customers.

The nCino Bank Operating System empowers leaders and employees in financial services with the added insight to deliver a faster, more transparent experience through its seamless platform. It provides a full 360-degree view of the customer and combines customer relationship management (CRM), loan origination, workflow, account opening, onboarding, enterprise content management and instant reporting capabilities. nCino integrates with a bank's core and transactional systems, while replacing point solutions and manual-based processes.

"The establishment of a Canadian office is an exciting milestone in nCino's continued global expansion. As we continue our aggressive investment in innovation, we are thoughtfully expanding our in-country teams and leadership to ensure the company is prepared to meet the needs of our global customers," said Josh Glover, Chief Revenue Officer, nCino. "We are excited to bring the Bank Operating System to more financial institutions in Canada and we look forward to helping them realize true business value."

