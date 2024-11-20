NBA's Pascal Siakam and Cyber Nations Foundation Unveil "Unbreakable" to Help Kids Stay Safe Online

With PS43 Foundation, the Program Aims to Educate Millions of Kids on Cyber Safety

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - NBA All Star Pascal Siakam, along with his nonprofit foundation PS43 , and Cyber Nations , are launching Unbreakable , a global cyber-learning program and online community aimed at equipping young people with essential digital safety skills. PS43, which focuses on empowering youth through financial literacy, sports, and life skills, has teamed up with Cyber Nations, a leading advocate for cyber literacy, to create this impactful initiative. To strengthen Unbreakable, they enlisted Protexxa , an advanced AI-powered cybersecurity company, to provide a digital self-care tool to help protect Gen Z and Alpha.

"When I learned about the threats kids face online, I realized kids need support to navigate the digital world safely. With Unbreakable, we're building a program that's sustainable, scalable and designed to instill lifelong digital habits. We're teaching kids everywhere how to be vigilant and resilient online." – Pascal Siakam, NBA All Star and Founder of PS43 Foundation.

Launching November 20, World Children's Day, Unbreakable is poised to address a pressing need: a significant gap in cybersecurity education worldwide. Many educational systems face challenges like outdated curriculum, limited funding, and lack of cybersecurity expertise, leaving kids underprepared for the digital world. This program will highlight real-world risks, showing young people where vulnerabilities might exist, and teaching them critical skills for staying safe online.

An integrated platform like Unbreakable is hard to find and often not easy to use. Every day, 500,000 children encounter online sexual predators (Internet Watch Foundation), and 60% of youth have faced cyber threats such as phishing and malware (International Telecommunication Union). In 2021 alone, 1 million children fell victim to identity theft, leading to losses totaling $2.6 billion (Javelin Strategy & Research). Through Unbreakable's free online courses and in-school training, youth will gain the skills to identify scams, recognize digital warning signs, and secure their digital footprint to reduce vulnerabilities.

"Cyber literacy is a human right. Through Unbreakable, we're not only empowering kids to protect themselves online but also laying the groundwork for a generation that can thrive confidently and responsibly in the digital world." – Claudette McGowan, CEO of Protexxa and Chair of Cyber Nations Foundation.

Supported by Protexxa's AI-powered platform, the Unbreakable program lets kids and parents vibe-check their online presence for safety and will offer:

Live monthly cyber training webinars , starting January 2025 .

, starting . Identify leaks of personal information , alerting young people to breaches of passwords or other sensitive data.

, alerting young people to breaches of passwords or other sensitive data. Enhance cyber knowledge and skills through regular online education sessions that build resilience in the face of cyber threats.

Learn more about Unbreakable and join the community at unbreaks.com .

About The PS43 Foundation

The PS43 Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that finds unique ways to make a difference in the lives of children through education. Through financial literacy, sports, and life skills, the foundation's goal is to teach children and give them an advantage in society. The PS43 Foundation Canada is guided by one basic principle: dream big.

About Cyber Nations Foundation

Cyber Nations Foundation is a nonprofit organization advocating for cyber literacy as a human right. Its mission is to democratize access to cybersecurity training, tools, and solutions that inspire digital confidence and eliminate cyber fear worldwide.

About Protexxa

Protexxa is a B2B SaaS cybersecurity company that connects the dots between personal cyber hygiene and business risk. Using AI, the Protexxa Defender platform rapidly identifies, evaluates, predicts, and resolves common cyber issues. With a key focus on prevention and increasing global cyber literacy, Protexxa also offers personalized training and consulting for companies worldwide.

