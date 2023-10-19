NBA AND CLUTCH ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR MARKETING PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA

Throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, Clutch will engage fans through nationwide contests, including opportunities to win trips to NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis and the 2024 NBA Finals, as well as digital programs featuring original content across NBA Canada (@NBACanada) and Clutch's social media channels (@clutch.ca).

"We're so excited to tip off this incredible collaboration with the NBA," said Whitney Bell, Vice President of Marketing at Clutch. "We look forward to sharing our best-in-class online car buying and selling experience with basketball lovers in the years to come and are excited to engage fans through contesting and activations all season long."

"Clutch is an innovative company that shares our consumer-first approach and commitment to providing outstanding experiences to fans and customers," said NBA Canada Senior Vice President and Managing Director Leah MacNab. "We're excited to team up with Clutch to engage communities across Canada."

Clutch is Canada's first and largest online used car buying and selling retailer. Canadians can browse a large selection of high-quality cars at low prices and experience an end-to-end online purchase experience, which includes financing, insurance, and seamless home delivery. Clutch's collaboration with the NBA compliments the league's sponsorships in the automotive space which includes Kumho in Canada and Kia globally. Clutch's trucks provide delivery and pick-up direct to consumers within Ontario and the Maritimes.

The 2023-24 NBA season will tip off on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Throughout the 2023-24 season, games will air live in Canada on Sportsnet, TSN and NBA League Pass, the league's premium live game subscription service available on the NBA App. In the opening game, two-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets will receive their championship rings before hosting four-time NBA champion LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals (7:30 p.m. ET on TSN).

For more information, fans in Canada can download the NBA App and follow the NBA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. A full range of official NBA and WNBA merchandise is available at the NBA Store in Canada by visiting NBAStore.ca.

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2022-23 season featured 120 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA's global social responsibility platform, partners with renowned community-based organizations around the world to address important social issues in the areas of education, inclusion, youth and family development, and health and wellness.

About Clutch

Founded in 2017, Clutch is Canada's first and largest online used car retailer, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car buying and selling experience to Canadian drivers. Created to modernize the used car market, Clutch lets customers shop hundreds of high-quality cars and access an end-to-end online purchase experience that includes financing, warranties, and seamless home delivery. Plus, customers get to enjoy peace of mind with a 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. Headquartered in Toronto, Clutch

currently services Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. Clutch is backed by a number of world-class investors, including BMO, Canaan, BrandProject, Real Ventures, D1 Capital, BMO, FJ Labs, Global Founders Capital, and Azure Capital Partners. To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

