NBA All-Star 2024 coverage live on SiriusXM Canada

SiriusXM NBA Radio channel broadcasts from Indianapolis Feb. 15-18

Live broadcasts of the 73rd NBA All-Star Game and other events air on ESPN Radio and SiriusXM NBA Radio channels

SiriusXM will produce national audio broadcast for NBA HBCU Classic live from Indianapolis on Feb. 17

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada will cover NBA All-Star 2024 (Feb. 15-18) with special live programming from Indianapolis, IN on the SiriusXM NBA Radio channel, plus the live broadcasts of the 73rd NBA All-Star Game and other All-Star events from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

SiriusXM NBA Radio's coverage of NBA All-Star 2024 will include live shows hosted by former players Eddie Johnson and Greg Anthony, former executives Amin Elhassan and Ryan McDonough, and SiriusXM's Frank Isola, Justin Termine and Jason Jackson. Listeners will hear analysis of the league's players and teams at the season's midpoint, plus one-on-one interviews with many current and former NBA players in town for the weekend's events.

SiriusXM NBA Radio is the only 24/7 radio channel dedicated to the NBA and is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars (channel 86) and on the new SiriusXM app.

The channel will broadcast live from the media center in Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb. 15 (2 – 8 pm ET) and Friday, Feb. 16 (9 am – 3 pm ET) and from NBA All-Star Practice and Media Day on Saturday, Feb. 17 (10 am – 2 pm ET).

On Saturday at 2 pm ET, SiriusXM NBA Radio will produce the live audio play-by-play broadcast of the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, featuring a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) matchup between Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. SiriusXM's broadcast will feature Jason Jackson as the play-by-play voice and Amin Elhassan as the game analyst.

Also on Saturday, SiriusXM NBA Radio hosts Eddie Johnson, Justin Termine and Greg Anthony will host a special broadcast from the main stage at the NBA Crossover fan event from 2-3pm ET. The show, which will air nationwide on Sunday at 1 pm ET and 4 pm ET, will explore the rich history of Indiana basketball and feature interviews with some of the great players who have made their mark in the Hoosier State.

On Sunday, Justin Termine, Eddie Johnson and Greg Anthony will broadcast live from the NBA Legends Brunch and Awards Event (10 am – 1 pm ET) where they will speak with several of the NBA greats in attendance.

SiriusXM subscribers will also get ESPN Radio's broadcasts of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18 (8 pm ET), as well as the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night events (Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge, AT&T Slam Dunk) on Saturday, Feb. 17 (7 pm ET) and the Panini Rising Stars game on Friday, Feb. 16 (9 pm ET). These broadcasts, featuring Marc Kestecher, former NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo and Jorge Sedano on the call, will air on both ESPN Radio (channel 80) and on SiriusXM NBA Radio (channel 86).

