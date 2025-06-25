NayaOne Forges Dynamic Collaboration with Google Cloud to Transform Enterprise AI Adoption

LONDON, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- NayaOne is excited to announce a collaboration with Google Cloud, designed to revolutionize the way enterprises adopt and integrate artificial intelligence. This collaboration will utilise Google Cloud's cutting-edge technology platform with NayaOne's agile, enterprise-grade Vendor Delivery Platform to deliver rapid, scalable, and secure digital transformation.

Driving Enterprise Innovation Through Collaboration

In today's competitive market, businesses must innovate to stay ahead. With this collaboration NayaOne are committed to breaking down the barriers of AI adoption by offering:

Streamlined integration that accelerates the deployment of AI solutions directly into existing workflows. Future-Proof Scalability: Flexible, scalable technology designed to evolve with your business needs, ensuring long-term competitiveness in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Comprehensive security protocols that safeguard sensitive enterprise data, enabling innovation without compromising safety. Expert Guidance: Dedicated, industry-leading support to ensure seamless implementation and optimized performance, driving measurable ROI.

Empowering Enterprises to Innovate Without Limits

"NayaOne and Google Cloud share a vision of empowering every enterprise with advanced, accessible AI," said Karan Jain, CEO of NayaOne. "Our collaboration removes the complexity traditionally associated with AI adoption, delivering a clear, straightforward path for businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive in the digital era."

The collaboration not only provides businesses with top-tier technology but also delivers a complete ecosystem designed to enhance operational efficiency and unlock new avenues for growth. Enterprises can now leverage AI to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and maintain a competitive edge - all while enjoying the trusted support of two industry powerhouses.

A Vision for the Future

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for NayaOne and Google. By combining NayaOne's expertise in delivering enterprise AI adoption with Google Cloud's technological prowess, the collaboration is set to transform how organizations view and implement digital innovation. The collaborative effort underscores NayaOne's commitment to creating a future where AI is a standard, accessible tool for every enterprise.

Daniel Rood, Director AI GTM, UKI & Africa, said: "Google Cloud is delighted to collaborate with NayaOne to offer mutual clients rapid and secure access to Vertex AI, Gemini models, and Agentspace. NayaOne's approach to enterprise AI adoption, underpinned by Google Cloud AI, empowers enterprises to expedite product and feature launches into production and significantly reduce their time to value."

About NayaOne

NayaOne is a leading Vendor Delivery Infrastructure that helps enterprises discover, validate, and scale third-party capabilities safely, repeatedly, and at speed. Leveraging The Enterprise Gateway Marketplace, Synthethic data libraries and state of the art air –gapped secure environments NayaOne accelerates delivery roadmaps. The platform supports rapid innovation delivery without compromising compliance or control. Visit nayaone.com for more information or contact [email protected].

