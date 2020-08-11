Navin, Haffty & Associates and Engage Join Forces to Provide Clients Complete MEDITECH Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. and SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- Navin, Haffty & Associates is joining forces with Engage IT Services, Inc. to create the industry's most comprehensive and complete MEDITECH professional services offering. This union links two leaders in the MEDITECH market - each with 20 years of experience focused exclusively on the MEDITECH electronic health record (EHR) platform, having served over 500 hospital customers and with over 300 staff and consultants.

Navin Haffty's outstanding consulting services together with Engage's premier services, will provide a truly unique, full-service offering to MEDITECH clients. Engage and Navin Haffty will offer clients a true "one stop shop" in the MEDITECH space. As a result, world-class consulting, including implementation, hosting, service desk/application support, staff augmentation, and technical services will be available through one contract, delivered by the top-rated firms in the industry.

The two MEDITECH services leaders are being brought together by Providence Services Group (PSG), which is acquiring Navin Haffty as part of PSG's strategy to become a leading solutions and services provider for the healthcare industry.

"The entire team and I at Navin Haffty are proud and excited to partner with Engage," said John Haffty, president of Navin Haffty. "Together, we will provide Navin Haffty customers with access to the breadth of innovative information technology services Engage is known for. By joining PSG, Navin Haffty becomes part of a premier outcomes-focused organization that ensures the success of our clients."

"Engage is looking forward to the impact we can have together for the MEDITECH market. Our combined strength not only deepens our collective expertise but broadens service lines to provide maximum value for the MEDITECH community and the healthcare industry as a whole," said Fred Galusha, chief executive officer of Engage.

PSG is a family of top-tier healthcare technology services firms, brought together by Providence, one of the United States' largest health systems, as part of Providence's broader ongoing strategy to launch an independent solutions and services provider for the healthcare industry.

Cascadia Capital, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor and Davis Wright Tremaine LLP acted as legal counsel to Providence Services Group. VRA Partners, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor and Mirick, O'Connell acted as legal counsel to Navin, Haffty & Associates.

About Navin Haffty

Navin, Haffty & Associates was formed in 2001 and has exclusively served the needs of healthcare organizations utilizing the MEDITECH EHR platform. Navin Haffty has long been recognized as the premier MEDITECH consulting services company, known for the most seasoned MEDITECH workforce in the industry, with a long-standing track record for success and a reputation for putting its clients first. In 2012 Navin Haffty collaborated with MEDITECH to develop the READY EHR implementation model, becoming the first READY-certified consulting firm. Navin Haffty continues to garner industry awards and recognition, receiving multiple Best in KLAS awards and earning inclusions on Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work annual surveys. Call (888) 837-1300 or visit www.navinhaffty.com for more information.

About Engage

Engage IT Services, Inc. (Engage) provides complete IT solutions for hospitals, such as EHR hosting and cloud backup, implementation, 24x7 service desk, and full MEDITECH support. As a premier MEDITECH collaborative solutions provider and READY-Certified firm, Engage helps their clients achieve the best EHR possible, providing them with the peace of mind and freedom needed to focus on the business of delivering the best care for their patients. Engage was recently awarded its fifth consecutive 5-star rating for EHR Hosting and is ranked #1 by KLAS for HIT Implementation (Large) and Go-Live Support. Call (509) 232-8301 or visit www.thinkengage.com for more information.

