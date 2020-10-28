Navi Gill Joins MOBIA

People-centric culture attracts customer-oriented IT Enterprise Account Executive

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - MOBIA is thrilled to announce that Navi Gill has joined the team as an Enterprise Account Executive. In this role, Gill is reunited with former co-workers Chris Peerless and Jason Pigeon to help strategically grow MOBIA's presence in Western Canada. She will be responsible for managing MOBIA's skilled resources and service offerings amongst the Finance and Resource sectors in British Columbia.

Gill brings with her nearly 15 years of experience helping organization's identify IT solutions to help solve their business needs. She is an adept relationship builder who focuses on identifying innovative and unique ideas to help her customers. "Joining MOBIA is a great fit for me," said Gill. "The company fundamentally believes in the same things I do – if you put people first, channel creativity and look at technology as a tool to add value, everyone wins. I love that MOBIA is "people before process" oriented; this approach removes bureaucracy that gets in the way and gives the team the ability to have their voice heard and ultimately do right for the customer."

"We are very excited to have Navi onboard – I cannot think of a better person, both personally and professionally, to add to our Western team," said Chris Peerless, Vice President – Western North America, MOBIA. "She is an out of the box thinker who isn't afraid to put forth an idea and run with it. Her relationship building skills are bar none and she focuses on ensuring the solutions she puts forth to a customer to set them up for future success. Finally, she is a wonderful person and great addition to the culture we are building in Western Canada."

MOBIA's strong automation practice is one of the things that Gill is most excited about. "MOBIA's 3-fold automation approach is a differentiator," said Gill. "I can now go to my customers and put forth a plan that encapsulates not only IT automation but business process automation and robotic process automation too. I am excited about the positive impact this approach will have in helping my customers meet their business goals and embracing digital transformation."

MOBIA is a full-suite systems integrator leveraging technology to optimize business transformations in the pillars of people, process, culture and technology.

To learn more about MOBIA, contact Chris Peerless

