EL MONTE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- NAVEE, a leading innovator in smart mobility, today unveils the XT5 Pro All-Terrain Electric Scooter, designed for riders seeking both performance and sustainability. The XT5 Pro will be available through NAVEE's official online store and Amazon, priced at $2099.99 CAD.

NAVEE XT5 Pro All-Terrain Electric Scooter

Built for exploration, the XT5 Pro features a 2,200 W high-torque rear motor, delivering 30% more climbing power and a top speed of 31 mph (50 km/h). Its automotive-grade regenerative braking system recovers energy during rides, extending the range up to 46 miles (75 km). Supporting a maximum load capacity of 331 lbs (150 kg), it comes with Front & Rear Dual-side Arm Damping Spring Suspension, 12-inch all-terrain tubeless tires, and 163 mm of ground clearance for stability on gravel, mud, and steep terrain.

The XT5 Pro has earned UL certification for off-road performance in range, energy efficiency, and acceleration, validating its excellence in core metrics. It also received TÜV Rheinland's "Full-Speed True Range" certification, verifying consistent range performance even at top speeds.

The XT5 Pro comes equipped with NAVEE's Traction Control System (TCS), a triple braking setup -- front drum, rear disc, and E-ABS -- and smart connectivity through the NAVEE App, where riders can track routes, customize performance, and check battery status. Additional features include Apple Find My integration for theft prevention and an adaptive 9W headlight for safer night rides.

Known for its bold industrial-inspired design, the XT5 Pro's sharp lines and modular frame draw inspiration from off-road vehicles like the Can-Am Maverick X3 and Tesla Cybertruck. Reflecting this design excellence, the model was recently recognized in Fortune China's "Top 50 Chinese Enterprise Design Awards" for its balance of innovation, aesthetics, and sustainability.

Unlike traditional fuel-powered off-road vehicles, the XT5 Pro delivers powerful performance with zero emissions and minimal noise -- a testament to NAVEE's commitment to sustainable innovation.

"Outdoor mobility is evolving fast," said Zhuang, Product Director at NAVEE. "The XT5 Pro is built for people who want to go further, from urban streets to mountain paths, while staying true to sustainable living."

About NAVEE

NAVEE is a leading brand in electric mobility, recognized for its industry-leading suspension technology, and as the fastest-growing new brand in sales, delivering products with cutting-edge design and sustainability. Discover how NAVEE is shaping the next generation of smart urban mobility at https://naveetech.ca/.

SOURCE NAVEE

Camila Chen, [email protected]